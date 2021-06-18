The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Grand Alliance performs at Levitt Pavilion Friday night as part of the Juneteenth R&B Summer Kick Off.

Grammy Award-winning Atlanta-based R&B group 112 headlines the Juneteenth R&B Summer Kick Off tonight with Rachel Bailey, the Grand Alliance and KDJ Above, while DJ Jazzy Jeff headlines thr Juneteenth Music Festival in Five Points on Saturday. Also on tap this weekend is Umphrey's McGee playing three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Fête de la Musique, a French music festival with Tom Hagerman and Nick Urata of DeVotchKa.

Colorado Brazil Fest

Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, 6 p.m.

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

$25-$63

This year's Colorado Brazil Fest features Dexter Payne Quintet and Michele Castro Quartet on Friday and SambaDendê and Bateria Alegria on Saturday.

Fête de la Musique

Friday, June 18, 5 p.m

The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

$30-$40

The French music festival features live music from Tom Hagerman and Nick Urata of DeVotchKa, and DJ Titi de Nice, plus a food truck and trivia. Ticket price includes two drinks, a French sandwich and a dessert.

Juneteenth Music Festival Livestream

Friday, June 18, 2 p.m.

Online

Free

In partnership with Denver Community Media, the six-hour live broadcast includes an array of entertainment, with special guests that preview the highlights of the Welton Street festival but also the annual Dream Big Awards presented by Verizon.

Juneteenth R&B Summer Kick Off

Friday, June 18, 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

$29.50-$49.50

Grammy-award winning Atlanta-based R&B group 112 headlines, while Rachel Bailey, the Grand Alliance and KDJ Above are also on the bill.

Umphrey's McGee

Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 20, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$55

Umphrey's McGee plays a three-night stand at Red Rocks ahead of the release of the band's new album, You Walked Up Shaking in Your Boots but You Stood Tall and Left a Raging Bull, a collection of “walk-on” music composed by the band over the course of the past dozen or so years.

Juneteenth Two-Day Street Festival

Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, 12 p.m.

Five Points

Free

Hosted by Big J and Shay Johnson, the street festival features live performances by DJ Jazzy Jeff, Check-Tet, A Meazy, Conjuntes Colores, NatVSon, The Deadly Penz, DJ Simone Says, DJ Ktone, DJ Squizzy, DJ Brother Jeff’s Cultural Experience, DJ Bella Scratch, DJ Difrent, DJ Ricky O and DJ 4M.

Steel Panther

Saturday, June 19, 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

$27.50-$45

Los Angeles rock act Steel Panther headlines Levitt as part of its Heavy Metal Rules Tour. Local glam-rock band Love Stallion opens.

The Still Tide

Saturday, June 19, 9 p.m.

hi-dive, 7 South Broadway

$15

A night of local indie rock with The Still Tide, fronted by Anna Morsett, and Jeff Cormack's project South of France, which released the excellent Remember That Cool Thing We Did in February.

City Park Jazz: Brass Band Extravaganza

Sunday, June 19, 6 p.m.

City Park, 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard

Free

A triple-header of New Orleans-style second-line jazz with Otone Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band and Guerrilla Fanfare.

Eddie Turner

Sunday, June 20, 5 p.m.

Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden

$15

Local bluesman Eddie Turner celebrates the release of his new album, Change in Me, which dropped in May. Eef & the Blues Express will open.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.