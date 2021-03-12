The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Heavy snow is slated to hit the state on Saturday, with up to two feet expected in some parts, so check with venues first to see if shows are canceled. This weekend's lineup includes Brothers of Brass and Pink Hawks at Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, the Copper Children at the Oriental Theater, and the California Honeydrops Trio at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Here's what's happening:

Brothers of Brass

Friday, March 12, 8 p.m.

Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, 3295 South Broadway

$20-$95

Denver-based horn and drum band Brothers of Brass headlines, with Afrobeat Latin fusion act Pink Hawks opening.

The Copper Children

Friday, March 12, 7 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$20-$35

While Denver folk band the Copper Children dubs itself a folk group, it also works soul and psychedelic rock into its music.

The Funk Sessions

Saturday, March 12, 6:45 & 9:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

$65

This all-star funk lineup includes Craig Brodhead (Turkuaz), Kevin Scott (Jimmy Herring), Nikki Glaspie (the Nth Power), Joey Porter (the Motet), Corey Frye (the Main Squeeze), Eric "Benny" Bloom (Lettuce) and Drew Sayers (the Motet).

JoJo Hermann & Jerry Joseph

Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, 5 & 8 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$90

Widespread Panic keyboardist JoJo Hermann and singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph play four shows over two nights in Beaver Creek as part of the Vilar Performing Arts Center Residency Series.

SerotonINN Sound Series

Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13,

DoubleTree by Hilton DTC, 7801 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village

Ticket price TBD

Two nights of EDM where guests can view the show from their own private hotel room balconies. Claude VonStroke headlines Friday night, while Desert Hearts artists Mike Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs and more perform on Saturday.

California Honeydrops Trio

Saturday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, 6:45 & 9:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$75

While the California Honeydrops usually perform as a five-piece, the Bay Area-based blues and R&B band plays two nights as a trio.

GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

Saturdays in March, 6:30 & 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

GoodRattle, which performs original works Saturdays in March, is a modern hard-bop quintet led by saxophonist and composer Wil Swindler.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.