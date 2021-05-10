The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

- Local
It's a great week for electronica at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with ZHU rounding out a six-night run tonight and tomorrow and Diplo following with two nights at the venue. Also on tap this week are British psychobilly trio the Meteors at the Oriental and local psych-rock band Tarantula Bill at Lost Lake.
Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
ZHU
Monday, May 10, and Tuesday, May 11, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$59.50
Electronic producer and singer ZHU, who just released Dreamland 2021 on Astralwerks, closes out a six-night Red Rocks run this week. Punjahbee opens on Monday and OG Nixin opens Tuesday with a house set.
Electronic Tuesdays
Tuesday, May 11, 7 p.m.
The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue
$20-$120
EDM artist Pocket Shuffle headlines; Iliph, Retnuh, Solfire and Waylo are also on the bill.
The Meteors
Tuesday, May 11, 7 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$18-$150
British psychobilly pioneers the Meteors, who are set to release Dreamin' Up a Nightmare in July, headline;Pueblo psychobilly trio the Dead End opens.
Diplo
Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$52.80-$89.75
DJ and producer Diplo does a two-night stand at Red Rocks, with Sidepiece opening both nights.
In the Variant
Thursday, May 13, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$15
Denver rock/funk/metal band In the Variant takes cues from acts like Primus, Tool, Mr. Bungle and Anthrax.
Tarantula Bill
Thursday, May 13, 7 & 9:30 p.m.
Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$26
Denver psych-rock band Tarantula Bill headlines two sets, with local rock band Black and White Motion Picture opening.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
