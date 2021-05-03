The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Electronic producer and singer ZHU takes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for six nights this week, while Boulder electronic funk trio SunSquabi headlines the venue as well. Also on tap this week are two nights of singer-songwriter Martin Sexton at Planet Bluegrass Ranch and local prog-rock band Legato at the Larimer Lounge.

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

ZHU

Monday, May 3, through Wednesday, May 5; Sunday, May 9 through Tuesday, May 11, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$49.95-$59.50

Electronic producer and singer ZHU, who just released Dreamland 2021 on Astralwerks, headlines Red Rocks for six nights, with different openers each night.

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesday, May 4, 7 p.m.

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$20-$120

EDM artist BraxX headlines; LoPoD, Waylo, Drifter Angle are also on the bill.

Martin Sexton

Tuesday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 5, 6 p.m.

Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 West Main Street, Lyons

$300 (one corral — up to six people)

Singer-songwriter Martin Sexton, who got his start singing in the streets and subways of Boston in the early ’90s, plays, with Emma Rose opening both nights.

Death Jam for Cutie

Thursday, May 6, 6 & 8:30 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street

$35

Improvised interpretations of Death Cab for Cutie featuring Kirk Larson (of Boulder instrumental exploratory rock band Kessel Run) and more.

Hunter James & the Titanic and Heavy Diamond Ring

Thursday, May 6, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$20

Local rock band Hunter James & the Titanic and folk act Heavy Diamond Ring, featuring former Paper Bird members Sarah Anderson and Paul DeHaven, co-headline the Oriental Theater.

Legato

Thursday, May 6, 7 and 9 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$40

Progressive-rock band Legato, formerly Technicolor Tone Factory, formed in Boulder over a decade ago.

SunSquabi

Thursday, May 6, 7:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$49.95-$59.50

Boulder electronic hydro funk trio SunSquabi headlines, with Denver funk band Recess opening.

