The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

This week's lineup at Red Rocks Amphitheatre includes Ben Harper tonight, 3OH!3 tomorrow, Papadosio on Wednesday, and Tennis on Thursday. Also on tap this week are the Evergreen Music Festival and Evenings al Fresco at the Denver Botanic Gardens. And Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz Series continues Wednesday with Dzirae Gold. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Ben Harper

Monday, May 31, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$59.50-$79.50

Ben Harper's Red Rocks appearance is one of a few American dates he's performing this year in support of his latest effort, Winter Is for Lovers, a fifteen-cut album that he imagined as a symphony for guitar.

Evergreen Music Festival

Monday, May 31, 9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Buchanan Park, 1520 Evergreen Parkway, Evergreen

$15-$25

This year's Evergreen Music Festival includes two shows: a morning set from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with Denver Brass, Montbello Drumline and Spinphony; and an afternoon show, which starts at 1:30 p.m. and includes Franny & the Jets, Montbello Drumline, and Paa Kow with artists from the Colorado Ballet. Hazel Miller is master of ceremonies for both shows.

3OH!3

Tuesday, June 1, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$49.95-$69.50

Electronic duo 3OH!3, which formed in Boulder in 2004 and is set to release the new album Need this year, headlines, with electronica acts Cherub and Meanteam (Spncrtrn x Wushu) opening.

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesday, June 1, 8 p.m.

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$10-$160

EDM artist Contra Scandal headlines; Centauri, Skinny Limbs and Qilin & Bean are also on the bill.

Evenings al Fresco

Wednesday, June 2, 5:30 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

$20-$30

Unlike at a traditional concert, during Evenings al Fresco, visitors stroll through the Gardens and encounter small, socially distanced ensembles or solo musicians performing works designed to underscore and bring delight to their evening visit. This lineup includes Matt Skellenger, Spencer Crawford, Sugar Moon, Patrick Dethlefs and Los Mocochetes.

Papadosio

Wednesday, June 2, 6:15 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$52.80-$65.95

North Carolina jamtronica band Papadosio, which celebrates its fifteenth anniversary this year, headlines, while Dirtwire and Bluetech open.

Gin & Jazz with Dzirae Gold

Wednesday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.

Outside Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street

$20

Denver soul group Dzirae Gold performs at Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz Series, which champions and celebrates artists who embody and carry forth the Five Points jazz legacy.

Hal Aqua & the Lost Tribe

Thursday, June 3, 6:30 p.m.

Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street

$10-$20

Klezmer fusion band Hal Aqua & the Lost Tribe plays as part of Swallow Hill Music's Shady Grove Summer Concert Series.

Tennis

Thursday, June 3, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$45

Denver indie band Tennis, fronted by husband and wife Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore, was slated to tour last year in support of Swimmer, which dropped a few months before the pandemic. This show kicks off the postponed tour.

TVBOO

Thursday, June 3, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater

$35-$40

Jackson, Mississippi, dubstep producer TVBOO headlines, with Boulder dubstep duo Pashmonix opening.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.