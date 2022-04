Deftones, Ludacris and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Deftones are crashing Ball Arena tonight, while the Flaming Lips play the Mission Ballroom. On Tuesday, Hot Chip plays the Mission, and Turnstile rocks the Gothic. On Wednesday, Ludacris and Nelly come to Red Rocks, and Lorde takes over the Mission.There was a time when Deftones possessed a fan base as rabid as the Grateful Dead's. The band is on tour after having to reschedule twice for the pandemic, and will likely be playing some of its latest tunes from 2020'sThe Flaming Lips are one of the best things to come out of Oklahoma since...the Flaming Lips. Catch the band at the Mission now and again in September at the Westword Music Showcase ; the live shows are a sight to behold. The band has a discography with more entries than a list of exoplanets, and released its sixteenth studio album,, in 2020.Baltimore's Turnstile plays punk rock, but adds elements that push the boundaries of the genre. "Mystery," the opening track on its latest record,, starts with a wash of synthesizer that sounds straight off a Steve Miller album from 1974. There's enough odd sounds incorporated into what is pretty heavy music to make it stand out from a lot of other punk bands out there. Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult and Ekulu open.English synth-pop outfit Hot Chip brings its markedly unusual but catchy sound across the pond to the Mission. The band, which formed in 2000, has announced it will release its first album in three years,, in August and is teasing it with a music video for the single " Down ." London post-punk quartet Friedberg opens.Get ready to rock like its 2001! Ludacris is taking a break from appearing inmovies to do some rapping, even if it's been seven years since he put out an album. Nelly, however, actually put out a record last year. So maybe you'll get to hear some new stuff while you cry out, "Play 'Country Grammar'!" Fat Joe from the Terror Squad is also on the bill.A star was born when Lorde released her first record,, and received high critical acclaim for her second,. Then she ditched the dance anthems for more pensive, acoustic material on last year's. Now half the critics hate her, but her fan base has stayed strong. Remi Wolf opens.Trevor Hall blends roots, folk and reggae into a style of music often dubbed as "spiritual." HIs most recent record,, explored feelings of anger on the song " Fire on Your House ." He's sharing the stage with Clarence Greenwood, who performs blues, soul, folk and rock as Citizen Cope. Folk group Rising Appalachia is also on the bill.Bristol, England's Yolanda Claire Quartey, who performs as Yola, has some serious pipes. Both of her full-length albums,and, traffic in country soul and have received critical acclaim. She's worked with legendary English trip-hop collective Massive Attack, as well as other U.K. DJ acts.