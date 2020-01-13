 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Matchbox Twenty will play Denver in 2020.EXPAND
Matchbox Twenty will play Denver in 2020.
Randall Slavin / Atlantic Records

Matchbox Twenty Will Light Up Denver

Westword Staff | January 13, 2020 | 10:51am
AA

The pop rockers in Matchbox Twenty have announced the Matchbox Twenty 2020 tour, which launches July 17 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and wraps up in Los Angeles on September 28.

The Wallfowers will be along for the ride.

The tour hits the Pepsi Center on September 10.

“I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again," says lead singer Rob Thomas. "Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17, at Live Nation

