MCA Hosts Summer Rooftop Concert Series, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

June 9, 2022 5:00AM

B-Side Fridays at MCA start on Friday, July 8.
Denver's Museum of Contemporary Art has announced the return of its B-Side Fridays, an annual summer concert series on the museum's rooftop. See some of Denver's best DJ acts each Friday from July 8 to August 19. Reserve your tickets ($25 for museum members and $30 for non-members), because they'll go fast!

Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery — Denver's OG immersive space — is hosting a Dance or Trance concert with sets from Faisal Zedan and Nabin Shrestha on Tuesday, June 21. Tickets are $20.

Here are all the new Denver concert announcements:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA
Kendrick Lamar - The Big Steppers Tour: With Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, Tue., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m., $59-$179
Gorillaz: North America Tour 2022: With Earthgang, Wed., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., $55-$130
Panic! At the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance Tour: With MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers, Tue., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $30.50-$130.50.
Carrie Underwood - Denim and Rhinestones Tour: With Jimmie Allen, Tue., Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$125

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Hoodie Allen - With or Without You Tour: Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $29.50
Red Fang: With Bell Witch, Aerial Ruin and HELP, Thu., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $25.75
Moogie Funke: Wed., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $18
Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers: With Proxima Parada, Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $22
Tinariwen: Mon., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $32
Os Mutantes: Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $24.50
Punk Rock Factory: Wed., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $20

FOX THEATRE
Golden Child: Tue., June 28, 8 p.m., $49-$69
Inner Wave: Sun., July 31, 9 p.m., $16-$19
Vista Kicks: Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Jamestown Revival: With Robert Ellis, Fri., Sept. 2, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Denver Perrea 2022 - Justin Quiles & Ryan Castro: Thu., Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., $85-$175
Lamb of God: Omens Tour: With Killswitch Engage, Baroness and Suicide Silence, Fri., Sept. 30, 5 p.m., $65-$125.
Demi Lovato - Holy Fvck Tour: With Royal & the Serpent, Mon., Oct. 3

GLOBE HALL
Hovvdy: With Mini Trees, Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $18

GOTHIC THEATRE
Mars Junction: Mon., June 20, 8 p.m., $25
DRAMA: Fri., July 29, 9 p.m., $25-$65
Black Pistol Fire: With Lillie Mae and Shooks, Fri., Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m., $25
easy life: Fri., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $22
Ibibio Sound Machine: With Terror Jr, Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $25
Niki - The Nicole Tour: Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $25
King Buffalo: Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $22.50

HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
Denver miniFEST: With Graymattr, Ridence, Aly K and She Who Won't Be Named, Thu., July 7, 5:45 a.m., $20-$25

HI-DIVE
Remembering Gared O'Donnell (From Planes Mistaken for Stars): Fri., June 24, 8 p.m.
Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels: With Country Club and Derek James Ohl., Sat., July 2, 9 p.m., $10-$12
The Maggie Valley Band: With Todd Day Wait and Chella and the Charm., Wed., July 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Green Druid: With Cloudcatcher, Hashtronaut and Old Skin, Fri., July 15, 9 p.m., $13-$15
Ghorot: With Velnias and Celestial Wizard., Thu., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12
The Casket Lottery: With State Drugs and Hooper., Sat., Aug. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$18

LUMONICS LIGHT AND SOUND GALLERY
Dance or Trance: With Faisal Zedan and Nabin Shrestha, Tue., June 21, 7 p.m., $20

MARQUIS THEATER
Picturesque: Tue., July 12, 7 p.m., $15
Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road Tour: Sat., July 30, 7 p.m., $15
Missio: Thu., July 21, 8 p.m., $30.
Flor de Toloache: Tue., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $22
ionnalee | iamamiwhoami: Wed., April 26, 7 p.m., $23

MISSION BALLROOM
JAUZ Block Party: With Space Laces, Moore Kismet, Vampa and Muv, Sat., Aug. 6, 4 p.m., $44.95-$99.95
Anjunadeep Open Air: With Ben Böhmer (Live), Cri (DJ Set), Eli & Fur, Luttrell and OLAN, Sat., Aug. 27, 3 p.m., $54.95-$129
Kayzo: With Netsky, Emo Nite, HOL! and SWEETTOOTH, Sat., Aug. 27, 9 p.m., $24.95-$69
Phoenix: With Porches, Mon., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $49.95-$89.50
Carly Rae Jepsen - The So Nice Tour: With Empress Of, Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $45.50-$86
FKJ: Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $35-$75
Dead Can Dance: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $52.50-$100

OGDEN THEATRE
iDKHOW: With Joywave, Fri., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $29.50
Super Diamond (Tribute to Neil Diamond): Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $17.50-$29.50
Shane Smith & the Saints: Thu., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $28.50

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Nappy Roots: Sat., July 2, 9 p.m.; Sun., July 3, 9 p.m., $13-$32
Yak Attack: Color Field After Party: Fri., June 24, 10 p.m., $13-$25.50
sub-ID: Color Field After Party: Sat., June 25, 10 p.m., $18-$33

ORIENTAL THEATER
Grayscale: With Gaurdin, Bearings and The Ivy, Fri., July 8, 7 p.m., $25-$150
Miss May I - The Curse of Existence Tour: Wed., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., $20-$150
Memphis May Fire: With From Ashes to New, Rain City Drive and Wolves at the Gate, Mon., July 11, 7 p.m., $24-$125
Michael Schenker: With Eric Martin (The Voice of Mr Big) and Images of Eden, Tue., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $25-$250
Clan of Xymox: With Curse Mackey, A Cloud of Ravens, The Siren Project, Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $30-$250

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons: Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $35-$145
Intocable: Modus Operandi Tour 2022: Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $39.50-$109.50
Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks.: Sat., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $54.50-$79.50
Crowded House: Dreamers Are Waiting North American Tour: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $73.50-$133.50
Celebrating David Bowie: Thu., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $35-$95
Brian Culbertson: Wed., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$59.95

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert: With Ween and Primus, Tue., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., $99.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Ian Mahan: With Milquetoast & Co. and Mlady., Sat., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $20
Maddie Poppe: Sun., Aug. 21, 7 p.m., $15-$20
Jennifer Knapp: Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $20.

SUMMIT
Grumpster: Mon., June 20, 7 p.m., $15
Random Rab | Color Field After Party: With Bluetech and Cloudchord, Fri., June 24, 10 p.m., $20
Sorry Papi Tour: The All Girl Reggaeton Party: Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $30-$45
The Score: With DREAMERS, Thu., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., $29.99
Electric Feels: Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Chet Faker: Tue., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $35

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC
Emily Wells: [Tuft Theatre], Sun., June 19, 8 p.m., $15-$17
Sensory Friendly Show - The Deborah Solo Trio: [Tuft Theatre], Sat., July 16, 11 a.m., free
Eliza Gilkyson: [Daniels Hall], Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $24-$26
Tall Poppy String Band: [Tuft Theatre], Sun., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$17
The Denver Mandolin Orchestra: [Tuft Theatre], Sat., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $16-$18
Alma Russ: [Tuft Theatre], Sun., Aug. 28, 8 p.m., $18-$20
The Quebe Sisters: [Daniels Hall], Thu., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $22-$24
Alright Alright: [Tuft Theatre], Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Robbie Fulks: [Daniels Hall], Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $22-$24
Jim Broyles 'A Moment of Time’ Album Release Concert: [Quinlan Cafe]., Sat., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17
The Small Glories: [Daniels Hall], Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $23-$25
La Chica: [Daniels Hall], Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $25-$27
Lucy Kaplansky: [Tuft Theatre], Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $24-$26

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
