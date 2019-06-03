 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Megadeth is coming to Denver.
Megadeth is coming to Denver.
Brandon Marshall

Megadeth Celebrates 25 Years of Youthanasia for Halloween in Denver

Westword Staff | June 3, 2019 | 5:01pm
AA

Metal behemoth Megadeth will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 1994 album Youthanasia in Denver on Halloween night.

“It's been called a thrash album, it's been called a rock album, and it's even been called an alternative album," says Dave Mustaine. "To me it can only be called a Megadeth album. That should be enough."

The concert, which will be a one-off event for the band, will take place at the Fillmore Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31. This will be the first time the group has played the entire Youthanasia album live.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Ticketmaster and the Fillmore Auditorium box office.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >