Megadeth Celebrates 25 Years of Youthanasia for Halloween in Denver

Metal behemoth Megadeth will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 1994 album Youthanasia in Denver on Halloween night.

“It's been called a thrash album, it's been called a rock album, and it's even been called an alternative album," says Dave Mustaine. "To me it can only be called a Megadeth album. That should be enough."

The concert, which will be a one-off event for the band, will take place at the Fillmore Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31. This will be the first time the group has played the entire Youthanasia album live.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Ticketmaster and the Fillmore Auditorium box office.