Metalachi Combines Heavy Metal and Mariachi at HQ This Weekend

“I mean, it makes sense now that it’s been going for so long, because it’s so fun,” says the group’s violinist, “Queen” Kyla Vera. “Everyone has such a good time at the shows. I always thought I might be doing something cool like this, but I never imagined that it was actually going to happen. It was more an idea in my mind, and it worked out perfectly.”
Metalachi’s covers of fan favorites, such as Bon Jovi's “Livin’ on a Prayer” (an all-time karaoke tune), “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” by Guns N’ Roses, and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” also sound perfect, as each song is equal parts catchy and heavy after the band injects it with traditional Mexican music.
“They’re all pretty fun. Everybody loves ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine,’ so we end the shows with that. People request that a lot, and people request Slayer a lot,” Vera says. “We want to add more Slayer, for sure.”
The band’s rendition of “Raining Blood” on its 2016 album, Dos, is perhaps the fastest mariachi song in recorded history. Metalachi is rooted in the over-the-top heavy metal and aesthetic of the 1980s and keeps a wardrobe of colorful wigs and skimpy spandex to play the part, but don’t let the stage show fool you. The bandmates take the music seriously, while also paying homage to “songs that we like,” Vera explains, which is always how the writing process starts.
“The other criteria after that would be songs that people know and can sing along with. We want to make sure that they’re songs that are singable by the guys. Then we make sure it fits some sort of mariachi rhythm, because all of them work well for that,” she adds.
The group includes vocalist Victor Wichmann, guitarist Paco Halen, guitarrón player Kiko Cane and trumpeter Diablo Huero. Working with non-traditional metal instruments allows Metalachi to splice many different sounds into each song. Sometimes that means mixing a couple of tunes together, whether they’re from the same artist or not, Vera notes. For example, Metalachi’s “Here I Go Again” is a mashup of the Whitesnake original and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” by Selena.
“We just play around with it and play with different styles and patterns of mariachi songs to see if it fits. We could take a song and slow it down if we want to change it to a different style, but if we think it sounds a lot like, say, a Mexican song, maybe we’ll blend those together or we’ll blend a few songs from the same artist and add in elements of other songs,” she explains, adding that it makes for “a creative whirlwind for a while when we’re trying to figure it out.”
“Sometimes there are direct similarities, and sometimes we’re catching the feel as we go and deciding what works best,” she adds.
Catch a feel for Metalachi yourself when the band plays HQ Friday, July 14, with Royals and Better Than Dead. With such an original sound and overall fun show, it’s easy to forget that you’re rocking out to a cover band. Plus, the group is sponsored by Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Metalachi’s unofficial sixth member, so you know it’s going to be a good time. Vera suggests imbibing responsibly in a healthy dose of Screwball before, during and after the show for the full Metalachi experience.
“The audience should probably prepare for a lot of people singing very loud, and they’ll probably be heckling us or yelling at us in some way, because everyone wants to be hilarious,” Vera says, noting that the back-and-forth is all part of it and “nothing serious.”
“If they’re coming and expect a serious musical show, they’re going to be disappointed," she adds, "because we’re there to have fun and make everyone laugh as much as we are singing and dancing. It’s just one big party.
When not touring extensively, the band is always looking to expand its repertoire to include more genres, according to Vera, similar to what the group does with Alice In Chain’s “Man in the Box” and “Under the Bridge,” by Red Hot Chili Peppers.
“I think there is always room to grow with any band, but especially with a cover band, because you’ll never stop evolving when it comes to the jokes and the act,” she says. “There are always new songs to cover. Unless everyone outgrows cover bands, then I think we have a pretty good thing going for a while. People just want to go and have a good time, and already know all the songs and just let loose."
Metalachi, 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, 60 South Broadway. Tickets are $10-$100.