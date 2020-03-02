The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Miranda Lambert — who was too sick to play her February 1 show at the Pepsi Center — makes up the date tonight, while 303 Day, featuring 3OH!3 and Lil Jon with Breathe Carolina, is at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Bill Frisell's Harmony at the Boulder Theater, PUP at the Ogden Theatre, and two nights of the Lone Bellow at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Miranda Lambert

$40.25-$115.25, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Opeth

$39.50-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Brothers of a Feather

$50, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

99 Neighbors

$15.75-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, MARCH 3



303 Day

$33.03-$69.95, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Bill Frisell: Harmony

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Marc E. Bassy

$25.50-$59.95, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Telepopmusik

$20-$40, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Donny McCaslin Trio

$12-$30, 5:30 & 8 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

$69.95-$99.95, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Rakim

$15-$75, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Lone Bellow (also March 5)

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Ramirez

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Maoli

$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Michael McDermott

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Regina Carter and Xavier Davis (also March 5)

$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Shigeto

$23-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

PUP

$22-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Griselda Tour

$25-$125, 8 p.m., Summit

Willy Porter

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.