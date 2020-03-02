The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Miranda Lambert — who was too sick to play her February 1 show at the Pepsi Center — makes up the date tonight, while 303 Day, featuring 3OH!3 and Lil Jon with Breathe Carolina, is at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Bill Frisell's Harmony at the Boulder Theater, PUP at the Ogden Theatre, and two nights of the Lone Bellow at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Miranda Lambert
$40.25-$115.25, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Opeth
$39.50-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Brothers of a Feather
$50, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
99 Neighbors
$15.75-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
303 Day
$33.03-$69.95, 7 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Bill Frisell: Harmony
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Marc E. Bassy
$25.50-$59.95, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Telepopmusik
$20-$40, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Donny McCaslin Trio
$12-$30, 5:30 & 8 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group
$69.95-$99.95, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Rakim
$15-$75, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Lone Bellow (also March 5)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Ramirez
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Maoli
$16, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Michael McDermott
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Regina Carter and Xavier Davis (also March 5)
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Shigeto
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
PUP
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Griselda Tour
$25-$125, 8 p.m., Summit
Willy Porter
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!