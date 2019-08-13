 


    Herban Planet
4
Mumford and Sons will play Twist and Shout.
Miles Chrisinger

Twist & Shout Hosts a Free Mumford & Sons In-Store Concert

Kyle Harris | August 13, 2019 | 12:15pm
AA

With three nights booked at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre starting Thursday, August 15, folk-rock giant Mumford & Sons could easily zip in and out of Denver without doing much for the local scene. Instead, the band's management reached out to Twist & Shout, the famous Colfax Avenue record shop, back in May to set up an in-store concert, which will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16.

"We had to completely keep everything a secret until yesterday," store owner Paul Epstein told Westword today, August 13. "That’s hard in a record store. We’re not promoters. We’re used to hyping things up."

Such intimate performances are a rarity for Mumford & Sons. The group played and recorded a show at Bull Moose Music in Portland, Maine, which made history for the business and the group, too.

Epstein expects the Twist & Shout concert, which will take place in the vinyl room, to be similarly memorable. The set will be entirely acoustic, with nobody plugging in – a first for Twist & Shout. Instead of a record-signing, the band will offer photo opportunities for groups of fans.

The record store has hosted national and local acts over the years, including Nathaniel Rateliff, DeVotchKa and more recently Brent Cowles, who made Twist & Shout history as the first performer to send Epstein a handwritten thank you note for the gig.

"The bands have been pretty impressive over the last two years," says Epstein.

Update: The Mumford & Sons concert at Twist & Shout has sold out.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

