Get the Eyeliner Ready: My Chemical Romance Will Play the Pepsi Center

After a successful reunion show in L.A. in December 2019, My Chemical Romance has announced a U.S. tour that will begin September 9 in Detroit and finish October 11 in Las Vegas.
The band will play the Pepsi Center on October 2.
MCR's debut album, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, landed in 2002, birthing fans who are still devoted to the band's emotional, showy style. The group last released an album in 2013, but performed to a sold-out crowd in L.A. last year.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31, at noon at mcr.lnk.to/tour.
