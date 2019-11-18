Nathaniel Rateliff Announces Solo Album, Tour and Red Rocks Concert

Denver superstar Nathaniel Rateliff will be spending 2020 revisiting his acoustic sound and dropping his first solo album since 2013.
To celebrate, he will embark on the 2020 It's Still Alright tour, which launches in Minneapolis in March and wraps up at Red Rocks on August 26.
He plans to play songs from his entire career, including tracks from In Memory of Loss and Falling Faster Than You Can Run.
Tickets, $45 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, November 22, at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Below is a full list of dates:
March 4, 2020—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre
March 5, 2020—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater
March 6, 2020—Chicago, IL—The Chicago Theatre
March 8, 2020—Toronto, ON—Roy Thomson Hall
March 10, 2020—Boston, MA—Orpheum Theatre
March 14, 2020—Washington DC—The Anthem
March 16, 2020—Pittsburgh, PA—Byham Theater
March 17, 2020—Indianapolis, IN—Old National Centre
March 19, 2020—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre
March 20, 2020—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
March 21, 2020—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle
April 2, 2020—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre at Ace Hotel
April 3, 2020—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre At The Ace Hotel
April 4, 2020—San Francisco, CA—Palace of Fine Arts
April 5, 2020—San Francisco, CA—Palace of Fine Arts
August 26, 2020—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
For more about the tour, go to Rateliff's website.
