Nathaniel Rateliff Announces Solo Album, Tour and Red Rocks Concert

Ring in Christmas with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

Denver superstar Nathaniel Rateliff will be spending 2020 revisiting his acoustic sound and dropping his first solo album since 2013.

To celebrate, he will embark on the 2020 It's Still Alright tour, which launches in Minneapolis in March and wraps up at Red Rocks on August 26.

He plans to play songs from his entire career, including tracks from In Memory of Loss and Falling Faster Than You Can Run.

Tickets, $45 to $89.50, go on sale Friday, November 22, at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Below is a full list of dates:

March 4, 2020—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

March 5, 2020—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater

March 6, 2020—Chicago, IL—The Chicago Theatre

March 8, 2020—Toronto, ON—Roy Thomson Hall

March 10, 2020—Boston, MA—Orpheum Theatre

March 14, 2020—Washington DC—The Anthem

March 16, 2020—Pittsburgh, PA—Byham Theater

March 17, 2020—Indianapolis, IN—Old National Centre

March 19, 2020—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre

March 20, 2020—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

March 21, 2020—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle

April 2, 2020—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre at Ace Hotel

April 3, 2020—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre At The Ace Hotel

April 4, 2020—San Francisco, CA—Palace of Fine Arts

April 5, 2020—San Francisco, CA—Palace of Fine Arts

August 26, 2020—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

For more about the tour, go to Rateliff's website.