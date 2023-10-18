PARCELS Announces Just One 2024 Concert in North America....and It's at Red Rocks

the Australian electro-pop band that's been going viral with its catchy disco-soul tunes and old-school style, will be coming back to the U.S. for its first headlining show since 2022. But there will only be one chance to see the five-piece, and luckily for Coloradans, the concert will be at the state's crown jewel of venues.

PARCELS will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 17, with tickets on sale via AXS on Friday, October 20. Presale tickets can be accessed on the PARCELS website with the code POPSHOP24.As of now, there are no other U.S. stops slated for the band.Known for its ’60s and ’70s aesthetic, PARCELS has been compared to such acts as the Beatles and Steely Dan. Now based in Berlin, the band formed in Australia in 2014 and rose to prominence after collaborating with Daft Punk on the popular 2017 single "Overnight." The band's upcoming album,, will be released the same day that tickets go on sale for the Colorado show.This will be PARCELS' first time playing Red Rocks, and the band is obviously stoked, writing on Instagram: "This is one I think every artist dreams of doing: announcing a show at Red Rocks. That day has come for us. On the 17th of June, we’ll be playing the iconic venue as our only headline show in the US for 2024. So let’s make it count!"