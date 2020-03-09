The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

On Thursday, Post Malone's Runaway Tour stops at the Pepsi Center, with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh opening; that night, Thundercat — whose new album, It Is What It Is, drops next month — plays the Ogden Theatre. This week's lineup also includes iyla at the Larimer Lounge with YaSi opening, Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal at the Boulder Theater, and Dwight Yoakam at the Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MARCH 9
iyla
$15-$50, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Planet Purim
$12-$15, 6:30 p.m., Globe Hall
Head Room Sessions No. 43
$5, 6:30 p.m., ReCreative Denver
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Rosanne Cash
$45-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Los Pericos
$30, 9 p.m., La Rumba
While She Sleeps
$18.50, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Microwave
$16, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Call Me Karizma
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
The Wonder Years
$23.75, 6 p.m., Summit
Dragonforce
$20, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Unlikely Candidates
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Gene Loves Jezebel
$15-$30, 7:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Yarn
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Post Malone
$59.50-$503.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Dwight Yoakam
$59.95-$129.95, 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom
Thundercat
$29-$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
DaVido
$35-$149, 7 p.m., Summit
The Copper Children and Handmade Moments
$16-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Autograf
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Nick Finzer's Cast of Characters
$15-$25, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
