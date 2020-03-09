The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

On Thursday, Post Malone's Runaway Tour stops at the Pepsi Center, with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh opening; that night, Thundercat — whose new album, It Is What It Is, drops next month — plays the Ogden Theatre. This week's lineup also includes iyla at the Larimer Lounge with YaSi opening, Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal at the Boulder Theater, and Dwight Yoakam at the Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 9

iyla

$15-$50, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Planet Purim

$12-$15, 6:30 p.m., Globe Hall

Head Room Sessions No. 43

$5, 6:30 p.m., ReCreative Denver

TUESDAY, MARCH 10



Rosanne Cash

$45-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Los Pericos

$30, 9 p.m., La Rumba

While She Sleeps

$18.50, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Microwave

$16, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Call Me Karizma

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

The Wonder Years

$23.75, 6 p.m., Summit

Dragonforce

$20, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Unlikely Candidates

$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Gene Loves Jezebel

$15-$30, 7:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Yarn

$15-$17, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Post Malone

$59.50-$503.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Dwight Yoakam

$59.95-$129.95, 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom

Thundercat

$29-$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

DaVido

$35-$149, 7 p.m., Summit

The Copper Children and Handmade Moments

$16-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Autograf

$22-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Nick Finzer's Cast of Characters

$15-$25, 6 p.m., Dazzle

