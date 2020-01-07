 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Rascal Flatts is saying farewell.EXPAND
Rascal Flatts is saying farewell.
R. Klein / The Green Room

Goodbye, Rascal Flatts: "Life Is a Highway" Tour Drives Through Denver

Kyle Harris | January 7, 2020 | 7:57am
AA

The country band Rascal Flatts will mark its twentieth year — and band's end — with a farewell tour named after its hit song "Life Is a Highway."

The tour stops at Red Rocks on October 7.

"When we started out twenty years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” said frontperson Gary LeVox in a statement. "The greatest feeling ever is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told 'I got married to "Bless the Broken Road" or 'We played “My Wish" at my graduation.' That '“What Hurts the Most" is the song that made me love country music for the first time,' or '“I’m Movin' On" helped me get sober’ or even that ‘“Changed" made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.' That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible twenty-year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what He has planned!”

Related Stories

The tour, which starts on June 11 in Indianapolis and wraps in West Palm Beach on October 17, will showcase the band's hits.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last twenty years,” noted bassist and singer Jay DeMarcus in a statement. "While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

Tickets for the Denver date will be available through Live Nation and AXS. For more information, go to the Rascal Flatts website.

Below is a full list of dates:

6/11 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
6/12 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
6/13 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
6/25 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
6/27 Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
7/18 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
7/23 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/3 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9/4 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
9/5 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
9/10 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9/11 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9/12 Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live
9/17 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/18 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
9/19 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
10/1 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/2 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/3 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/7 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/9 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
10/10 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/15 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/16 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/17 West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >