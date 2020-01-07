Goodbye, Rascal Flatts: "Life Is a Highway" Tour Drives Through Denver

The country band Rascal Flatts will mark its twentieth year — and band's end — with a farewell tour named after its hit song "Life Is a Highway."

The tour stops at Red Rocks on October 7.

"When we started out twenty years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” said frontperson Gary LeVox in a statement. "The greatest feeling ever is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told 'I got married to "Bless the Broken Road" or 'We played “My Wish" at my graduation.' That '“What Hurts the Most" is the song that made me love country music for the first time,' or '“I’m Movin' On" helped me get sober’ or even that ‘“Changed" made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.' That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible twenty-year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what He has planned!”

The tour, which starts on June 11 in Indianapolis and wraps in West Palm Beach on October 17, will showcase the band's hits.

“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last twenty years,” noted bassist and singer Jay DeMarcus in a statement. "While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

Tickets for the Denver date will be available through Live Nation and AXS. For more information, go to the Rascal Flatts website.

Below is a full list of dates:

6/11 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/12 Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/13 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/25 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27 Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

7/18 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

7/23 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/4 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

9/5 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/10 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/11 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/12 Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

9/17 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

9/19 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

10/1 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/9 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/10 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre