Every Artist Playing Red Rocks in 2020...So Far

In the weeks to come, Denver will be pummeled with announcements about the 2020 Red Rocks lineup. But next year's calendar is already filling in, with a mix of singer-songwriters, electronic music and country.

Here's what's happening so far at Colorado's grandest venue next year.

Galantis and 3LAU

April 24

The cat-loving EDM producers in Galantis, who played the Westword Music Showcase in 2018, will hopefully mesmerize the crowd with high-energy dance music. On Friday, November 1, member Christian Karlsson injured himself on stage, and the group announced it would be canceling all shows until further notice. Since then, however, the duo has also posted to social media about a string of gigs it plans to play in 2020, including the Red Rocks concert. Assuming that's still a go — and it sure seems to be — Galantis will be joined by fellow dance-music DJ Justin David Blau, who performs as 3LAU.

Brantley Gilbert

May 8 and 9

Country star Brantley Gilbert boasts a husky voice and autobiographical songs about cars, breakups and small towns. He's having a big year with his new record, Fire and Brimstone, reaching number one on Billboard's top country albums chart (his third consecutive album to do so). Get ready to "Fire't Up," country-radio style, two nights in a row.



Die Antwoord

May 10

The South African hip-hop crew Die Antwoord postponed its 2019 Red Rocks stop in the midst of controversy over an eleven-minute video showing members yelling "faggot" as they attacked gay musician Andy Butler back in 2012. The bandmates tried to explain the incident in a follow-up 2019 video, in which they accused Butler of stalking them. Shortly afterward, the collective canceled a string of U.S. shows and festival appearances. Apparently, time heals all. In May, they're back with EDM-infused hip-hop sure to bring the forgiving and forgetful to their feet.

Global Dub Festival

May 16

Global Dub Festival is one of the biggest parties of the year. The 2020 edition will include headliners Liquid Strangers and Subtronics, along with special guest Herobust. Dance on, Denver.

David Gray

July 23

David Gray will mark the 25th anniversary of his album White Ladder with a summer stand at Red Rocks. Back in 2000, that album — his most enduring project to date — brought the British folktronic singer-songwriter plenty of fans, with a slew of popular ballads that helped launch stars like Ed Sheeren.

For tickets and more information about these concerts, head to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre website.