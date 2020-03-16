These Red Rocks Concerts Canceled Over Coronavirus

The City of Denver has canceled every Red Rocks concert through May 11.

That means 4/20 festivities aren't happening on the Rocks. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard lost its show. Same with Galantis, Snoop Dogg and the Easter Sunrise Service.

Some will be rescheduled; others not. Individual promoters, mostly AEG and Live Nation, will be deciding which concerts are rescheduled or outright canceled. (In the following days, the Denver's online ticketing partner, AXS, will be contacting customers about cancellations.)

"We appreciate your patience as our teams and partners work through this unprecedented time," the city says.

Here is every main-stage concert or event that is now canceled (some may be rescheduled).

Easter Sunrise Service, April 12

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill, April 16

Ganja White Night — Wobble Rocks, April 17 to 19

Ice Cube, Method Man & Redman, Action Bronson, April 20

Galantis and 3LAU, April 24

Lotus, April 25

Five Finger Death Punch, April 27

Trevor Hall / Citizen Cope, May 1

Sublime With Rome, May 2

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, May 5 and May 6

Hippie Sabotage, May 7

Brantley Gilbert, May 8 and May 9

Die Antwoord, May 10

The 1975, May 11