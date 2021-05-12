Want a COVID Vaccine, a T-Shirt and a Soda? Try a Red Rocks Concert

Lotus played its first of four nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 22, kicking off the venue's 2021 season.

If you've been to a Red Rocks show lately, you know the drastically reduced number of people (2,500) allowed at the 9,500-capacity venue leaves plenty of room for everyone to spread out. One problem: They don't. Pulled together by a magnetic love of community, fans squeeze in and rock out, sweating, screaming and panting side by side.

To save lives and make concert-going a public-health activity unto itself, the City of Denver's cultural agency, Denver Arts & Venues, is launching a new effort with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment to vaccinate fans.

At select concerts, Red Rocks will offer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eighteen and up; fans who take advantage of the offer will receive a free Red Rocks eightieth-anniversary T-shirt and a concessions voucher. Because concerts are a one-time affair, the venue will be using the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vax.

The DDPHE will focus on concerts with younger audiences who may not have had easy access to the vaccine.

The program launches on Thursday, May 13, at the Diplo show, and continues on Saturday, May 15, when Osees will perform. There will be a hundred doses available each night.

AEG and Live Nation, the primary promoters that rent out the venue, back the effort and are encouraging fans to participate.

"The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks,” says Arts & Venues spokesperson Brian Kitts in a statement about the program. “We’re making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers.”

For more information, go to the Red Rocks website.