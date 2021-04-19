The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Electronica jam band Lotus opens Red Rocks Amphitheatre's limited-capacity concert season with a four-night run that starts on Thursday, April 22, while electronica duo Break Science headlines the Boulder Theater two nights. This week's online shows include eTown's 30th b’Earthday Celebration, with Black Pumas, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sarah Jarosz, Lyle Lovett, Bob Weir, Los Lobos and more, and ARISE Online: Earth Day 2021, with Mike Love, Satsang, Mystic Grizzly and more.

Here's what's happening in and around town (and online) this week:

420 Celebration

Tuesday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.

Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway

$20

DJ Dice, the official DJ for Redman and Method Man, headlines the 420 festival.

Break Science

Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$40

Electronica duo Break Science plays two nights at the Boulder Theater, with Mikey Thunder opening on Tuesday and Brisco Jones opening on Wednesday.

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m.

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$12-$102

Dubstep producer Caspa streams a set while Isotheric, Among the Mist, Tempo, Shaman and Waylo play live.

Matt Fuller Plays Chet Atkins

Wednesdays in April, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Guitarist Matt Fuller and his trio celebrate the musical legacy of legendary guitarist Chet Atkins.

Andrew Vogt Quartet: Tribute to Gerry Mulligan and Art Pepper

Thursdays in April, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Andrew Vogt pays homage to saxophonists Gerry Mulligan and Art Pepper, who helped define the West Coast jazz sound of the ’50s.

ARISE Online: Earth Day 2021

Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m.

Online

$15-$20 donations

ARISE Music Festival livestreams an Earth Day celebration with Mike Love, Satsang, Mystic Grizzly, Block 1750, artist John Speaker and more.

eTown 30th b’Earthday Celebration

Thursday, April 22, 5 p.m.

Online

Free

The virtual concert includes Black Pumas, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sarah Jarosz, Lyle Lovett, Bob Weir, Los Lobos, Sam Bush, City and Colour, The War and Treaty, and Raquel Garcia. Former U.S. senator and environmental advocate Tim Wirth and U.S. Representative Joe Neguse will join in for the conversation portion of the livestream. eTown will also be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

Lotus

Thursday, April 22, through Sunday, April 25, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$45-$69.50

Jamtronica act Lotus kicks off Red Rocks' limited-capacity (2,500 people) concert season with a four-night run.

