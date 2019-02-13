 


4
Rebelution will headline Reggae on the Rocks.EXPAND
Reggae on the Rocks Announces 2019 Lineup

Kyle Harris | February 13, 2019 | 12:25pm
Rebelution will headline Reggae on the Rocks, the one-day reggae festival celebrating its 31st anniversary this year.

“Our music is meant to move people physically and mentally at the same time. When people are really dancing and really thinking, that’s a double threat," says Marley D. Williams, the band's bass player, in a statement announcing the 2019 date. “It’s a ‘one love’ spirit and we’re doing it in our own style, influenced by the diversity in California and the people we were surrounded by growing up.

Also in the mix: Protoje, Collie Buddz, Morgan Heritage, the Meditations and longtime local favorite Judge Roughneck.

The festival will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre..

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 14, online at Live Nation and AXS, and by phone at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

    Send: