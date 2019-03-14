Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lyle Lovett and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Rodrigo y Gabriela headline Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms on Sunday, July 28. Tickets, $62.74, go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m.
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, July 15, with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder opening. Tickets, $39.50 to $95, go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m.
Shinedown comes to 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, July 17, with Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands opening. Tickets, $35 to $55, go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The Boomerang Effect: Ft Grieves, Dizzy Wright, Cunninlynguists, Junkyard Samurai, Sat., May 4, 7 p.m., $35.95-$77.
DMVU: Thu., April 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Kid Trunks x Craig Xen: Tue., April 23, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Lady Denim: Thu., May 9, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Mike Love: Thu., May 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Unlikely Candidates & Irontom: Sat., May 11, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Yak Attack and Goose: Thu., June 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
D.R.I.: Thu., June 27, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
Etana: Sun., April 28, 7 p.m., $15.
Gadget: Sat., May 25, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Insane Clown Posse: Fri., May 17, 3 p.m., $37.50-$40.
Led Zeppelin 2: Thu., April 11, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Listener: Wed., May 29, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
Palaye Royale: Tue., May 28, 6:30 p.m., $19-$23.
Pepper: With Katastro and more, Tue., May 21, 7 p.m., $29.95-$35.
Clubz & Girl Ultra: Wed., June 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Moonglade: With Ghost Tapes, Ramakhandra, Kaitlyn Williams, Thu., May 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Shakedown Street Plays 4/19/87: Fri., April 19, 8:30 p.m., $10.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
The Dirty Gems: With Nadasound, Mikey Thunder, Patrick Skyler, Blotter Bunch, Sat., March 30, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
The Hip Abduction: Sat., May 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Mod Sun: With RDGLDGRN, Sat., April 20, 6:30 p.m., $27.95-$30.
The Palmer Squares x Probcause are Junkyard Samurai: Fri., May 3, 8:15 p.m., $15-$18.
Road to Sonic Bloom: Tor with Blossomn, Andrew Rothschild and more, Sat., June 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS CHATFIELD FARMS
Rodrigo y Gabriela: Sun., July 28, 6:30 p.m., $62.74.
Shinedown: With Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Broken Hands, Wed., July 17, 6:30 p.m., $35-$55.
Mumford & Sons: With Lord Huron, Thu., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$99.50.
August Burns Red: With Silverstein and Silent Planet, Sat., July 6, 6 & 7 p.m., $25.
What So Not: With A-Trak, Whipped Cream, Hex Cougar and Quiet Bison, Sat., May 11, 8 p.m.
Brownies & Lemonade: Sat., April 20, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Flash Mountain Flood: With Kind Hearted Strangers, Extra Gold, Fri., May 24, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Kid Trunks x Craig Xen: With Cooliecut, Bass Santana, Flyboy Tarantino, Kin$oul, Wed., April 24, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Rose Hill Drive Plays Led Zeppelin: Wed., July 10, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.
The Dodos: Sat., May 4, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Kaepora: Sat., April 13, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Red Wanting Blue: Sat., July 27, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
Shinyribs: Wed., July 24, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
August Alsina: Wed., May 8, 8 p.m., $35.95-$40.
Built to Spill: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Disgraceland Live: A Rock N' Roll True Crime Podcast: Hosted by Jake Brennan, Sat., May 25, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
The Pineapple Thief: Feat. Gavin Harrison, Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
D.R.I.: Sat., June 29, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Grapetooth: Sat., June 29, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Kevin Garrett: Wed., May 15, 8 p.m., $21.50-$23.50.
Mystery Skulls: Sun., June 30, 7 p.m., $15-$35.
No Vacation: Wed., June 26, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Stef Chura: Tue., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Ten Miles South: Sun., May 26, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
William Black: Sat., May 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Felix Martin (featuring Hedras) & Sarah Longfield: Thu., May 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Geographer: Fri., May 31, 8 p.m., $17.
Spirit Adrift: Sun., June 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Whiskey Autumn (album release): With the Milk Blossoms, OptycNerd and Motion Trap DJ set, Fri., April 12, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Charly Bliss: Tue., June 18, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Earth: Thu., June 27, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Listener: Thu., May 30, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Remo Drive: Wed., July 3, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Dead Dreams: Grateful Dead Dance Party Spun by Rob Bleetstein & Charlie Miller: Fri., April 19, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker: Fri., June 21, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Reel Big Fish and Bowling for Soup: Sat., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
B2K: With Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Thu., May 23, 8 p.m., $49.50-$119.50.
Disclosure (DJ set): With Four Tet, Leon Vynehall b2b Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld, Mon., May 27, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$85.
Illenium: Fri., Oct. 11, 6 p.m., $44.50-$85.
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band: With Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Mon., July 15, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$95.
Angie Stevens & the Beautiful Wreck: Sat., April 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Jackiem Joyner and Brian Simpson: Sat., June 22, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Trace Bundy: Fri., May 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Hawthorne Heights and Emery: Thu., June 13, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
John Fullbright: Sat., July 20, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Wendy Woo: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
