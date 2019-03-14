Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lyle Lovett and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Rodrigo y Gabriela come to Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms in July.

Rodrigo y Gabriela headline Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms on Sunday, July 28. Tickets, $62.74, go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m.

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, July 15, with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder opening. Tickets, $39.50 to $95, go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m.

Shinedown comes to 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, July 17, with Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands opening. Tickets, $35 to $55, go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m.

