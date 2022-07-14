Roger Waters, The Velveteers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd will be at Ball Arena for his This Is Not a Drill tour the following month, on Sunday, September 6. Tickets are $45-$250.
Denver rock favorite The Velveteers play thr Larimer Lounge on Saturday, July 16. Tickets are $25.
BALL ARENA
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Willow: With Machine Gun Kelly., Sun., Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $49-$200
Roger Waters: Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $45-$250
Post Malone: Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $179.50
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Joey Valence & Brae: Sat., July 16, 8 p.m., $17.50
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway: Sun., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $25.50
Ondara: Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $25
Son Little: Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $25
BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Kristin Chenoweth: Fri., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $40-$115
BOULDER THEATER
Clinton Kane: Mon., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $25
The Front Bottoms: Sun., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Jemere Morgan: With Ufer, Weege, and Selekta Razja, Sun., July 24, 7:30 p.m., $15
Satsang: With Graham Good., Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $20-$95
Ariel Posen: Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $20
TK and The Holy Know-Nothings: Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $18
Neighbor: Sat., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $20
Nascar Aloe: Wed., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $18
Garage a Trois: Thu., Sept. 8, 8 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $27.50
Hannah Wicklund: Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $17
The Texas Gentlemen: Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $20
Chiddy Bang: Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $23
Skip Marley: Mon., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $20
Dope Lemon: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25
Deorro: Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $25-$29
Mishka: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $20
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Simple Plan: Thu., Aug. 18, 6 p.m., $54
FOX THEATRE
Tripp St.: Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Policulture: With Stlyiie Massif., Sat., Aug. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Parra For Cuva: With il:lo, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Steve Von Till: With Helen Money, Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $20
The Dawn Hunters: With Jessica Lawdan and Evan James, Sun., July 24, 4 p.m., $12
Liver Down the River: With Tenth Mountain Duo and June Bird Echo, Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $15
Harvested: With Human Paint, Harbor, Nth Degree and Lord Velvet, Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $12
Under Two Tables: With Everybody But Jay, Midnight Shakedown and Yard Art, Sun., July 31, 4 p.m., $12
Emily Nenni: With Teddy & The Rough Riders, Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $16
GOTHIC THEATRE
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Presents: A Diesel Insane - The Music of David Bowie: Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$35
Langhorne Slim: With Jeremie Albino, Sun., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $25
HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
JL Universe & 2Classic (Feat. C-Vay): With For the Birds, Twisted Escape and 2Sec To DEN, Sat., July 23, 6 p.m., $12-$144
A Vintage Future: Sat., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$70
Lyapis Trubetskoy: Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $55-$65
Halloween Bash: With As We Rise, Fell Harvest, Blood of Lilith and A Vintage Future, Fri., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $10-$70
HI-DIVE
Brain Sweat: With Antibroth, Sewer Slide and Sunnnner., Sat., July 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12
The Red Scare: With County Drain, Lazarus Horse and Antibroth., Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Dry Ice: With The Sum Beaches, Americo and Same Dude., Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Quivers: Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $13-$15
Winona Forever: With Glacierface and Tiny Tomboy., Thu., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Sloppy Jane: With NIIS., Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15
Ghostly Kisses: Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18
LARIMER LOUNGE
The Velveteers: With Sky Creature and Holographic American, Sat., July 16, 3 p.m., $25
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The New Creep: With Forty Feet Tall and Glacierface, Sun., July 24, 4 p.m., $12
Blacktop Mojo: Tue., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $18
The Cabin Project: With Martha Berner and Soy Celeste, Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $12
Keep off the Grass: With Cagemates and Dog Tags, Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $15
The Derelicts: With Cyclo Sonic and Cease Fire, Fri., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Potato Pirates: With The Dendrites, Implied Risk and Skank Williams., Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $15
Fallujah and Psycroptic: With Psycroptic, Psycroptic and Cognitive., Wed., Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m., $24.50
The Babe Rainbow: Wed., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $18
MISSION BALLROOM
Peekaboo: Fri., Sept. 2, $29.99-$79
Natanael Cano: Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $79.50-$99.50
The California Honeydrops: Fri., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$50
Mersiv: Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $29.99-$75
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Cecelia Casso: With Bridge Down and Sam Michelman., Fri., July 15, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Mob For Bid: With Defected, Dead Man's Alibi and The Hinckleys., Fri., July 22, 7:30 p.m., free
Interpretive Tyranny: With Dish Pit, undissassembled and Robot Tennis Club, Sat., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
A Little Of: With Poor Me, Lights in the Sky and Hit the Bricks, Fri., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
OGDEN THEATRE
Cigarettes After Sex: Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $27-$79
Sonny Fodera: Fri., Oct. 7, $24.95-$79.95
Lucii: Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $25-$65
Blanke: Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $19.95-$79.95
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
LTJ Bukem: Fri., July 22, 9 p.m., $20-$40
Emily Wolfe: Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$17
Eric Hutchinson: Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$38
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Kip Moore: Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $46-$66
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Cody Jinks: Sat., Oct. 1, 6 p.m.
Alison Wonderland: With Valentino Khan, 1788-L and Jon Casey., Fri., Oct. 7, 5 p.m., $49.95-$99.95
Bear Grillz: With DJ Diesel., Sun., Nov. 6, 6 p.m., $34.95-$69.95
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Curtis Salgado: Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$30
First Ladies of Disco: Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $60-$65
William Fitzsimmons: Tue., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Rick Estrin and The Nightcats: Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $30-$50
Stephen Kellogg: Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $30
STAMPEDE
Dotsero: Tue., Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., free
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.