Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Roger Waters, The Velveteers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

July 14, 2022 5:00AM

The Velveteers
The Velveteers Evan Semon
Willow, pop-star daughter of Will Smith, and Machine Gun Kelly, rapper turned punk rocker, collaborated on the song "Emo Girl" and are now on tour, hitting Ball Arena on Sunday, August 7. Tickets are $49-$200.

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd will be at Ball Arena for his This Is Not a Drill tour the following month, on Sunday, September 6. Tickets are $45-$250.

Denver rock favorite The Velveteers play thr Larimer Lounge on Saturday, July 16. Tickets are $25. 


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA
Willow: With Machine Gun Kelly., Sun., Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $49-$200
Roger Waters: Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $45-$250
Post Malone: Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $179.50

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Joey Valence & Brae: Sat., July 16, 8 p.m., $17.50
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway: Sun., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $25.50
Ondara: Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $25
Son Little: Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $25

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Kristin Chenoweth: Fri., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $40-$115

BOULDER THEATER
Clinton Kane: Mon., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $25
The Front Bottoms: Sun., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Jemere Morgan: With Ufer, Weege, and Selekta Razja, Sun., July 24, 7:30 p.m., $15
Satsang: With Graham Good., Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $20-$95
Ariel Posen: Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $20
TK and The Holy Know-Nothings: Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $18
Neighbor: Sat., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $20
Nascar Aloe: Wed., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $18
Garage a Trois: Thu., Sept. 8, 8 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $27.50
Hannah Wicklund: Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $17
The Texas Gentlemen: Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $20
Chiddy Bang: Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $23
Skip Marley: Mon., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $20
Dope Lemon: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25
Deorro: Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $25-$29
Mishka: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $20

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Simple Plan: Thu., Aug. 18, 6 p.m., $54

FOX THEATRE
Tripp St.: Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Policulture: With Stlyiie Massif., Sat., Aug. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Parra For Cuva: With il:lo, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25

GLOBE HALL
Steve Von Till: With Helen Money, Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $20
The Dawn Hunters: With Jessica Lawdan and Evan James, Sun., July 24, 4 p.m., $12
Liver Down the River: With Tenth Mountain Duo and June Bird Echo, Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $15
Harvested: With Human Paint, Harbor, Nth Degree and Lord Velvet, Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $12
Under Two Tables: With Everybody But Jay, Midnight Shakedown and Yard Art, Sun., July 31, 4 p.m., $12
Emily Nenni: With Teddy & The Rough Riders, Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $16

GOTHIC THEATRE
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Presents: A Diesel Insane - The Music of David Bowie: Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$35
Langhorne Slim: With Jeremie Albino, Sun., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $25

HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
JL Universe & 2Classic (Feat. C-Vay): With For the Birds, Twisted Escape and 2Sec To DEN, Sat., July 23, 6 p.m., $12-$144
A Vintage Future: Sat., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$70
Lyapis Trubetskoy: Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $55-$65
Halloween Bash: With As We Rise, Fell Harvest, Blood of Lilith and A Vintage Future, Fri., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $10-$70

HI-DIVE
Brain Sweat: With Antibroth, Sewer Slide and Sunnnner., Sat., July 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12
The Red Scare: With County Drain, Lazarus Horse and Antibroth., Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Dry Ice: With The Sum Beaches, Americo and Same Dude., Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Quivers: Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $13-$15
Winona Forever: With Glacierface and Tiny Tomboy., Thu., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Sloppy Jane: With NIIS., Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15
Ghostly Kisses: Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18

LARIMER LOUNGE
The Velveteers: With Sky Creature and Holographic American, Sat., July 16, 3 p.m., $25

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The New Creep: With Forty Feet Tall and Glacierface, Sun., July 24, 4 p.m., $12
Blacktop Mojo: Tue., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $18
The Cabin Project: With Martha Berner and Soy Celeste, Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $12
Keep off the Grass: With Cagemates and Dog Tags, Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $15
The Derelicts: With Cyclo Sonic and Cease Fire, Fri., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $15

MARQUIS THEATER
Potato Pirates: With The Dendrites, Implied Risk and Skank Williams., Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $15
Fallujah and Psycroptic: With Psycroptic, Psycroptic and Cognitive., Wed., Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m., $24.50
The Babe Rainbow: Wed., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $18

MISSION BALLROOM
Peekaboo: Fri., Sept. 2, $29.99-$79
Natanael Cano: Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $79.50-$99.50
The California Honeydrops: Fri., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$50
Mersiv: Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $29.99-$75

MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Cecelia Casso: With Bridge Down and Sam Michelman., Fri., July 15, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
Mob For Bid: With Defected, Dead Man's Alibi and The Hinckleys., Fri., July 22, 7:30 p.m., free
Interpretive Tyranny: With Dish Pit, undissassembled and Robot Tennis Club, Sat., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
A Little Of: With Poor Me, Lights in the Sky and Hit the Bricks, Fri., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18

OGDEN THEATRE
Cigarettes After Sex: Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $27-$79
Sonny Fodera: Fri., Oct. 7, $24.95-$79.95
Lucii: Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $25-$65
Blanke: Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $19.95-$79.95

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
LTJ Bukem: Fri., July 22, 9 p.m., $20-$40
Emily Wolfe: Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$17
Eric Hutchinson: Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$38

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Kip Moore: Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $46-$66

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Cody Jinks: Sat., Oct. 1, 6 p.m.
Alison Wonderland: With Valentino Khan, 1788-L and Jon Casey., Fri., Oct. 7, 5 p.m., $49.95-$99.95
Bear Grillz: With DJ Diesel., Sun., Nov. 6, 6 p.m., $34.95-$69.95

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Curtis Salgado: Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$30
First Ladies of Disco: Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $60-$65
William Fitzsimmons: Tue., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Rick Estrin and The Nightcats: Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $30-$50
Stephen Kellogg: Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $30

STAMPEDE
Dotsero: Tue., Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., free

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation