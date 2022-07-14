Roger Waters, The Velveteers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES





Willow, pop-star daughter of Will Smith, and Machine Gun Kelly, rapper turned punk rocker, collaborated on the song "Emo Girl" and are now on tour, hitting Ball Arena on Sunday, August 7. Tickets are $49-$200.Roger Waters of Pink Floyd will be at Ball Arena for his This Is Not a Drill tour the following month, on Sunday, September 6. Tickets are $45-$250.Denver rock favorite The Velveteers play thr Larimer Lounge on Saturday, July 16. Tickets are $25.With Machine Gun Kelly., Sun., Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $49-$200Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $45-$250Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $179.50Sat., July 16, 8 p.m., $17.50Sun., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $25.50Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $25Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $25Fri., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $40-$115Mon., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $25Sun., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35With Ufer, Weege, and Selekta Razja, Sun., July 24, 7:30 p.m., $15With Graham Good., Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $20-$95Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $20Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $18Sat., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $20Wed., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $18Thu., Sept. 8, 8 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $27.50Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $17Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $20Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $23Mon., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $20Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25Sat., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $25-$29Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $20Thu., Aug. 18, 6 p.m., $54Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Stlyiie Massif., Sat., Aug. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$18With il:lo, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Helen Money, Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $20With Jessica Lawdan and Evan James, Sun., July 24, 4 p.m., $12With Tenth Mountain Duo and June Bird Echo, Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $15With Human Paint, Harbor, Nth Degree and Lord Velvet, Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $12With Everybody But Jay, Midnight Shakedown and Yard Art, Sun., July 31, 4 p.m., $12With Teddy & The Rough Riders, Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $16Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$35With Jeremie Albino, Sun., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $25With For the Birds, Twisted Escape and 2Sec To DEN, Sat., July 23, 6 p.m., $12-$144Sat., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$70Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $55-$65With As We Rise, Fell Harvest, Blood of Lilith and A Vintage Future, Fri., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $10-$70With Antibroth, Sewer Slide and Sunnnner., Sat., July 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12With County Drain, Lazarus Horse and Antibroth., Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12With The Sum Beaches, Americo and Same Dude., Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $13-$15With Glacierface and Tiny Tomboy., Thu., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15With NIIS., Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Sky Creature and Holographic American, Sat., July 16, 3 p.m., $25With Forty Feet Tall and Glacierface, Sun., July 24, 4 p.m., $12Tue., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $18With Martha Berner and Soy Celeste, Wed., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $12With Cagemates and Dog Tags, Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $15With Cyclo Sonic and Cease Fire, Fri., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $15With The Dendrites, Implied Risk and Skank Williams., Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $15With Psycroptic, Psycroptic and Cognitive., Wed., Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m., $24.50Wed., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $18Fri., Sept. 2, $29.99-$79Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $79.50-$99.50Fri., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$50Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $29.99-$75With Bridge Down and Sam Michelman., Fri., July 15, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Defected, Dead Man's Alibi and The Hinckleys., Fri., July 22, 7:30 p.m., freeWith Dish Pit, undissassembled and Robot Tennis Club, Sat., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18With Poor Me, Lights in the Sky and Hit the Bricks, Fri., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $27-$79Fri., Oct. 7, $24.95-$79.95Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $25-$65Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $19.95-$79.95Fri., July 22, 9 p.m., $20-$40Fri., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$17Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $25-$38Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $46-$66Sat., Oct. 1, 6 p.m.With Valentino Khan, 1788-L and Jon Casey., Fri., Oct. 7, 5 p.m., $49.95-$99.95With DJ Diesel., Sun., Nov. 6, 6 p.m., $34.95-$69.95Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$30Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $60-$65Tue., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $30-$50Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $30Tue., Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., free