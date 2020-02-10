The Best Concerts in Denver this Week

Reverend Horton Heat starts a three-night run at the Bluebird Theater on Thursday with the Buttertones and the Koffin Kats opening each night. This weekend's lineup also includes Sarah McLachlan at the Buell Theater on Tuesday, Yola at the Bluebird Theater on Tuesday, Homeboy Sandman at the Marquis Theater and the Paranoyds at Larimer Lounge on Wednesday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Illiterate Light
$13, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
David Amram Tribute: Chamber Music Duos
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle
The Family Crest
$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Sarah McLachlan
$50.95-$130.95, 8 p.m., Buell Theatre
American Authors and Magic Giant
$25-$30, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Yola
$21.50-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Iann Dior
$21.75-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Alan Parsons Live Project
$33.50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Brett Dennen
$38/$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Homeboy Sandman
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal
$10-$23, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
The Paranoyds
$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Vale of Pnath
$13, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Reverend Horton Heat (also February 14 & 15)
$25-$27, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Vegabonds
$15-$18, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
The Love Jones Experience
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Serpentfoot
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
