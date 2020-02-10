 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Reverend Horton Heat kicks off a three-night run at the Bluebird Theater on Thursday.EXPAND
Reverend Horton Heat kicks off a three-night run at the Bluebird Theater on Thursday.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver this Week

Westword Staff | February 10, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Reverend Horton Heat starts a three-night run at the Bluebird Theater on Thursday with the Buttertones and the Koffin Kats opening each night. This weekend's lineup also includes Sarah McLachlan at the Buell Theater on Tuesday, Yola at the Bluebird Theater on Tuesday, Homeboy Sandman at the Marquis Theater and the Paranoyds at Larimer Lounge on Wednesday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Related Stories

Illiterate Light
$13, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

David Amram Tribute: Chamber Music Duos
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

The Family Crest
$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 / 8:00pm @ Boulder Theater 2030 14th Street Boulder CO 80303
    2030 14th Street, Boulder CO 80303

  • Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 / 7:00pm @ The Roxy Theatre - Denver 2549 Welton S Denver CO 80205
    2549 Welton S, Denver CO 80205

  • Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 / 7:00pm @ Black Sheep 2106 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs CO 80909
    2106 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs CO 80909

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Sarah McLachlan
$50.95-$130.95, 8 p.m., Buell Theatre

American Authors and Magic Giant
$25-$30, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Yola
$21.50-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Iann Dior
$21.75-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Alan Parsons Live Project
$33.50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Brett Dennen
$38/$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Homeboy Sandman
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal
$10-$23, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

The Paranoyds
$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Vale of Pnath
$13, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Reverend Horton Heat (also February 14 & 15)
$25-$27, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Vegabonds
$15-$18, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

The Love Jones Experience
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Serpentfoot
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >