The Best Concerts in Denver this Week

Reverend Horton Heat kicks off a three-night run at the Bluebird Theater on Thursday.

Reverend Horton Heat starts a three-night run at the Bluebird Theater on Thursday with the Buttertones and the Koffin Kats opening each night. This weekend's lineup also includes Sarah McLachlan at the Buell Theater on Tuesday, Yola at the Bluebird Theater on Tuesday, Homeboy Sandman at the Marquis Theater and the Paranoyds at Larimer Lounge on Wednesday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Related Stories Now Hear This: Four Concerts You Should Know About Now

Illiterate Light

$13, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

David Amram Tribute: Chamber Music Duos

$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

The Family Crest

$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11



Sarah McLachlan

$50.95-$130.95, 8 p.m., Buell Theatre

American Authors and Magic Giant

$25-$30, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Yola

$21.50-$25, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Iann Dior

$21.75-$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Alan Parsons Live Project

$33.50-$125, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Brett Dennen

$38/$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Homeboy Sandman

$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal

$10-$23, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

The Paranoyds

$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Vale of Pnath

$13, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Reverend Horton Heat (also February 14 & 15)

$25-$27, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Vegabonds

$15-$18, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

The Love Jones Experience

$10-$15, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Serpentfoot

$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.