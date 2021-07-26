The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This week's Red Rocks Amphitheatre lineup includes EDM acts Slander on Tuesday and Seven Lions on Wednesday, while Pink Floyd tribute act Brit Floyd performs Thursday. Su Teatro presents the 25th annual Chicano Music Festival, which kicks off this week, and members of the twentieth class of the Chicano Music Hall of Fame will be inducted. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Evenings al Fresco

Monday, July 26, and Wednesday, July 28, 5:30 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

$20-$30

This week's Evenings al Fresco lineup includes Kristi Stice, Geoff Union, Half Pint and the Growler, Jobi Riccio, and the Delta Sonics Duo on Monday, and Martin Gilmore, Sawyer Ward, Dollhouse Thieves, Patterson-Sutton Duo and the Cody Sisters on Wednesday.

Slander

Tuesday, July 27, 6 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$49.95-$85

DJ duo Slander presents "The Eye Strikes Back," featuring Dylan Matthew with EPTIC, Wavedash (DJ Set) and Kozmoz.

Rich Chiaraluce Quintet Plays Cannonball

Wednesday, July 28, 6:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$19

Local saxophonist Rich Chiaraluce pays homage to the iconic jazz alto saxophonist Julian "Cannonball" Adderley.

Seven Lions

Wednesday, July 28, 6:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$39.95-$75

EDM producer Seven Lions, aka Jeff Montalvo, headlines Red Rocks with MitiS, Andrew Bayer, Gem and Tauri opening.

Avery Jacob

Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m.

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

Free

Avery Jacob, who fuses African tribal elements with rock and hip-hop, performs at History Colorado's outdoor music series, which takes place on Thursdays on the museum’s shaded side patio along 12th Avenue.

Boulder Arts Outdoors

Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m.

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

$20/free for children under twelve

Boulder Arts Outdoors continues its weekly mixed bill with performances of live music, dance, physical theater and circus arts from Lady Romeo, Claire Davison, Helanius J. Wilkins, Marcela Lay and Toqui, and Alfredo Muro.

Brit Floyd

Thursday, July 29, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$65-$80

The U.K. act Brit Floyd, which has been re-creating the Pink Floyd concert experience for the past decade, plays Red Rocks.

Chicano Music Hall of Fame: Noche Tradicional Concert

Thursday, July 29, 6:30 p.m.

Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive

$6

The Chicano Music Hall of Fame inducts its twentieth class, including Eugene “Gene” Lucero, John Muñoz and his Fabulous Vibro-Tones, and Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra de Juventino Romero. Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra and Mistura Fina will perform.

Clay Kirkland - Beat the Reaper XV

Thursday, July 29, 6:30 p.m.

Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street

$10-$20

Local blues harmonica ace Clay Kirkland presents his fifteenth Beat the Reaper show with an all-star band including Stef Kull, Paul Trunko, Chris “Citrus” Sauthoff, Tony Pantelis and Ken Robinson, many of whom teach at Swallow Hill Music.

Joe Anderies Quartet With Rob Mullins

Thursday, July 29, 7 pm.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$10-$20

Denver jazz flutist/saxophonist Joe Anderies presents a night of live original compositions and arrangements with pianist Rob Mullins.

South of France

Thursday, July 29, 8 p.m.

Globe Hall

$15

Denver indie-pop act South of France, which released Remember That Cool Thing We Did in February, headlines, with the Mañanas and Little Trips opening.

