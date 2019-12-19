Shakey Graves, Tyga and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Shakey Graves plays three nights in Boulder in February.

Shakey Graves brings his For the Records acoustic tour to the Fox Theatre in Boulder for a three-night stand Monday, February 3, through Wednesday, February 5. Tickets, $35 to $40, go on sale Friday, December 20, at 10 a.m.

Tyga headlines the KS 107.5 Snow Show on Saturday, February 29, at the Fillmore Auditorium. Doja Cat, Kayla Rae and DJ Staxx are also on the bill. Tickets, $10.75 to $69.75, go on sale Friday, December 20, at 10 a.m.

Snails heads up Sluggtopia IV on Saturday, June 20, at the Mission Ballroom. Tickets, $29.75 to $99, go on sale Friday, December 20, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

The Expendables: Sat., April 11, 7 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

Mac Lethal: Sat., April 25, 7 p.m., $15.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Caspian: Mon., June 8, 8 p.m., $17-$19.

Deafheaven: With Inter Arma, Greet Death, Sat., March 21, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

Dylan LeBlanc: Sat., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Goth Babe: Wed., March 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Hoodoo Gurus: Sat., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $28-$32.

Tanya Tucker: Wed., April 29, 8 p.m., $45-$50.

BOULDER THEATER

Colter Wall: Thu., Jan. 23, Fri., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.

Rosanne Cash: With John Leventhal, Tue., March 10, 8 p.m., $45-$55.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Universal Sigh: With MoonRadish, the Soul Crushers, Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Chris Janson: With Rayne Johnson, Buckstein and DJ Lil Joe, Tue., March 17, 7 p.m., $9.85-$59.75.

Tyga: With Doja Cat, Kayla Rae and DJ Staxx, Sat., Feb. 29, 6:30 p.m., $10.75-$69.75.

FOX THEATRE

Andy Frasco & the U.N.: With Mom & Dad (ft. Neal & Chuck of Dopapod), Mon., April 20, 8:30 p.m., $17-$20.

Brother Ali: With Open Mike Eagle, DJ Last Word, Tue., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Late Night Radio and Star Kitchen: Fri., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50.

The Midnight Club: Fri., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Satsang: Fri., April 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Shakey Graves: Mon., Feb. 3, 8 p.m.; Tue., Feb. 4, 8 p.m.; Wed., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

Zach Deputy: With Lucas Wolf, Cous, Wed., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

GLOBE HALL



Beach Bunny: Sat., March 14, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Jade Jackson: Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE



Stage Warz 4: Sat., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Jordan Mackampa: Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Mija: Fri., March 27, 9 p.m., $15-$65.

LOST LAKE



Down Time (album release): Fri., March 6, 9 p.m., $10-$14.

Joseph Huber: Sun., March 8, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Juice: Fri., April 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

MAG: Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Sanction: Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

The Slacks: With the Endless Line, Jade Skyline, Zingaro, Sun., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

4th Annual Punk Against Trump - A Benefit for Abolish ICE: Ft. Cheap Perfume, Allout Helter, Over Time, Filthy Hearts, Altar Girls, Sat., Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $12.

Allie X: Sat., April 18, 7 p.m.

Delta Heavy + LAXX: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $15.

Graduating Life: Mon., March 30, 7 p.m., $13.

Have Mercy: Sat., March 7, 6:30 p.m.

Maoli: Wed., March 4, 7 p.m.

NoMBe: With Bad Child, Sat., April 25, 8 p.m., $18.

Sleep on It: Mon., March 16, 6 p.m.

Under Auburn Skies: Fri., Jan. 31, 7 p.m., $10.

Vundabar: Tue., March 24, 7 p.m., $16.

MISSION BALLROOM

Sluggtopia IV: Snails: Sat., June 20, 9 p.m., $29.75-$99.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Funk Hunters: With Defunk, Moontricks, Ryan Mahrer, Fri., Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., $22.50-$49.95.

Goldfish: Sat., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Tiger Army's Orchard Aflame: With Wayne Hancock, Delta Bombers (4/17), Masked Intruder, Colfax Speed Queen (4/18), Fri., April 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 18, 7:30 p.m., $50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

AJJ: With Xiu Xiu and Emperor X, Sat., March 28, 8 p.m., $20.

Dale Watson: Sat., March 7, 8 p.m., $16-$175.

Devin Townsend: With the Contortionist and Haken, Sat., March 21, 7 p.m., $27-$100.

Gorilla Biscuits: Thu., March 26, 7 p.m., $10.

Lords of Acid: With Aesthetic Perfection, Praga Khan and MXMS, Wed., April 8, 7 p.m., $25.

We Came as Romans: With The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, Dayseeker, Fri., March 27, 7 p.m., $25.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Lord Huron: With Black Pumas, Wed., June 3, 8 p.m.; Thu., June 4, 8 p.m., $42.50-$76.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: With Mt. Joy, Mon., July 13, 7 p.m., $45.75-$75.75.

Reggae on the Rocks: Ft. Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, The Green, Israel Vibration, Keznamdi, Third World, Jude Roughneck and more, Sat., Aug. 22, 2 p.m.; Sun., Aug. 23, 2 p.m., $49.75-$89.75.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Jeff Kashiwa & Steve Cole: Sat., March 21, 8 p.m.

Josh Rouse: Sat., April 25, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT

Davido: Thu., March 12, 7 p.m., $79.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party: Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

The Joe Kay Experience: Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $20.

Sepultura: Mon., March 23, 6 p.m.

