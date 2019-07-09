 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Slayer Announces Farewell World Tour, Stop in Colorado SpringsEXPAND
Theo Wargo/Getty

Slayer Announces Farewell World Tour, Stop in Colorado Springs

Ana Campbell | July 9, 2019 | 10:35am
AA

Denver metal fans, get ready to head south: Slayer has announced the last leg of its farewell world tour, which will include a stop on November 20 at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The lineup of Tom Araya on bass and vocals, Kerry King and Gary Holt on guitars and Paul Bostaph on drums will be accompanied by Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo of Pantera at the Colorado Springs concert. In the tour announcement, promoter AEG Presents promises: "Three bus drivers, four truck drivers, and a crew of 32 have traveled all over the world to set the stage for this farewell. At most shows, Slayer’s pyro expert set off 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of 99% isopropyl alcohol."

In other words, expect a spectacle.

Tickets, $39.50 to $99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at axs.com or at 888-929-7849. 

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards along the way for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >