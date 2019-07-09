Slayer Announces Farewell World Tour, Stop in Colorado Springs

Denver metal fans, get ready to head south: Slayer has announced the last leg of its farewell world tour, which will include a stop on November 20 at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The lineup of Tom Araya on bass and vocals, Kerry King and Gary Holt on guitars and Paul Bostaph on drums will be accompanied by Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo of Pantera at the Colorado Springs concert. In the tour announcement, promoter AEG Presents promises: "Three bus drivers, four truck drivers, and a crew of 32 have traveled all over the world to set the stage for this farewell. At most shows, Slayer’s pyro expert set off 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of 99% isopropyl alcohol."

In other words, expect a spectacle.

Tickets, $39.50 to $99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at axs.com or at 888-929-7849.