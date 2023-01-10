Sludge Trio Vexing Makes More Than Just 'Noise'

There's a word to describe something that is both beautiful and terrifying at the same time: wynorrific. The music of Denver progressive sludge power trio Vexing is a perfect example of it.
Clayton Whitelaw (bass and vocals), Garrett Jones (guitar and vocals) and Jeff Malpezzi (drums) have been active since 2017, and as the band's name suggests, they don’t make the most soothing music. But that's all by design.
“We like to make really, really, really harsh noises. We like to make noises that make people feel uncomfortable but that inevitably get resolved. We strive to push things outside of our own personal comfort boundaries, both musically and performance-wise,” Jones says, adding that Malpezzi is “one of the best drummers I’ve ever seen,” while “Clayton makes really ridiculous noises with his bass.
“Personally, I don’t how to put it into words just yet, even after five years," he continues. "We try to capture the spirit of being upset in some way, shape or form, whether it’s emotionally or something else is bothering you. It’s almost as if you’re listening to someone get rid of those feelings and capturing the feeling of being vexed or disturbed.”
He compares the catharsis of Vexing’s music to a runner’s high. “We practice usually once or twice a week just to get this out. You can feel a certain type of release after we play in the same way that some people do when they exercise, weight-lift or run,” he says. “Whenever we meet up, play new songs, write and stuff, [we] always feel coming out the other side that we’re doing something important with our lives. To me, it’s part of the human condition to feel fulfillment in some way. I feel like this is that exercise for us.”
Fans and newcomers alike will have a chance to participate in the sonic ritual on Thursday, January 12, at the hi-dive. Local bands Limbwrecker, Poison Tribe and Dead Gods are also on the bill. “If you come out, expect to be taken aback by what we’re trying to do,” Jones warns.
Vexing’s 2020 EP Cradle is the most recent example of the trio’s style of music, which mixes prog elements with early Mastodon and Primitive Man influences. Songs “Phosphorous Tongue” and “Earth and Gravel” show the band at its sludgy best. A new Vexing record is coming this year, too, Jones reveals.
“I would say sludge and prog are the two main proponents to our sound. We’re trying to evolve constantly so we don’t stagnate in any way, shape or form,” he adds. “We consider ourselves musicians more so than we do metalheads, in the sense that we listen to a lot of different music and really try to gain influence from everywhere.”
Jones and Whitelaw grew up together in Florida before going to separate colleges. But when they both moved to Colorado after graduating, they decided to form Vexing and focus on making music more seriously.
“We grew up together, listening to music, started playing Rush and stuff like that when we were little kids. Started a few groups or whatnot,” Jones says. “[Rush guitarist] Alex Lifeson is a huge influence on me. [Rush bassist] Geddy Lee was a huge influence on Clayton as a bassist. [Rush drummer] Neil Peart is a huge influence on anyone who listens to progressive music, in general.”
Don’t expect high vocals or lyrics inspired by Mark Twain characters, though. Vexing has a discordant, grating brand of grind.
“It depends on the rig that I’m running. A majority of the time, I’m running two amps. Clayton will run an amp and ‘fridge’ [cabinet]. What I’ll do is run one amp that’s a little bit cleaner, that’s running on the edge of distortion or overdrive, then I’ll use pedals to accentuate that,” Jones explains like a mad scientist. “Whereas another amplifier, I’ll send a bunch of different effects to a ring mod with a bunch of different delays and reverb. Depending on the actual portion of the song that we’re getting to, I’ll activate a bunch of those pedals. It’ll be this huge wash of different noises and frequencies that’s just like a wall of sound coming at you. It’s a lot of fun. It can be a little chaotic, but at the exact same time, that’s what we’re going for. We’re trying to grasp this ambiguous sound that doesn’t necessarily exist, but once you hear it, you kind of know.”
There’s a pinch of jazz theory behind it all, too.
“As a guitarist, jazz is a huge influence on me. I really love the melodies and harmonies that you’re able to come up with,” he adds. “Any type of dissonance that I can get out of it and then resolve it in some shape or form, build up that tension just to resolve it, that’s my main goal with any type of music. Just make something feel uncomfortable, but then resolve it and make it so whoever is listening actually feels like, ‘Oh, God!’”
Vexing, 9 p.m. Thursday, January 12, hi-dive, 7 South Broadway. Tickets are $12-$15.