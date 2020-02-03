 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Snoop Dogg's Wellness Retreat is back.EXPAND
Brandon Johnson

Snoop Dogg Will Celebrate 4/20 at an All-Ages Red Rocks Concert

Kyle Harris | February 3, 2020 | 8:33am
AA

Can you smell it?

Snoop Dogg is bringing his 420 Wellness Retreat back to Red Rocks in 2020. He'll be joined by Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill, along with other artists who have yet to be announced.

The festivities take place on April 16. Tickets, $76.50 to $135 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 7, at AXS, or by phone at 888-929-7849.

This is an all-ages show. Don't forget a bandanna mask for the pups.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

