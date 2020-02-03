Snoop Dogg Will Celebrate 4/20 at an All-Ages Red Rocks Concert

Can you smell it?

Snoop Dogg is bringing his 420 Wellness Retreat back to Red Rocks in 2020. He'll be joined by Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill, along with other artists who have yet to be announced.

The festivities take place on April 16. Tickets, $76.50 to $135 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 7, at AXS, or by phone at 888-929-7849.

This is an all-ages show. Don't forget a bandanna mask for the pups.