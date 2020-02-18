Sound Tribe Sector 9 Will Ring in the New Year at Red Rocks — in July

The jamtronica band Sound Tribe Sector 9 will play three nights in Denver this summer, leading up to July 25, the Day Out of Time: the final day of the year on the thirteen-moon Mayan and Galactic calendars.

The run will open with a concert at Summit Music Hall on July 23, followed by Red Rocks shows on July 24 and July 25.

These dates mark a break from tradition for the band that has played Denver in September for the past seven years.

“In 2019, we tapped into the epic nature of Red Rocks to help us Push the Sky — a call to come together to face the big challenges of our day and to simply keep pushing in our daily lives," says Hunter Brown of STS9. "This year we enter Sky World, that place where we revel in our connection with the stars and together manifest the world we want to make.”

On July 24, Simon Posford of Shpongle will open with a live set, along with Mize; on July 25, Tycho and Chrome Sparks will perform DJ sets.

Presale tickets are available on STS9's Bandcamp page. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, at the band's website. There will be a limited number of three-day tickets and VIP packages available.