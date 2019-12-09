After Selling Out Mission Ballroom, Guess Where Tame Impala's Playing

Earlier this year, tickets for Tame Impala's Mission Ballroom showing sold lightning fast, forcing promoter AEG to cancel orders that looked like they were from scalper bots. While seeing the project at the Mission was a pleasure, it was clear Tame Impala needed a bigger venue.

And bigger venue the band got: Tame Impala will play the Pepsi Center, along with opener Perfume Genius, on July 30, 2020.

The show is part of a North American tour in support of Tame Impala's fourth album, The Slow Rush, slated to drop on February 14.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. at the Pepsi Center website.