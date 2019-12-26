Tech N9ne, Lloyd Cole and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Rapper Tech N9ne brings his Enterfear tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30. Tickets, $39.75, are on sale now.
British singer-songwriter Lloyd Cole, who released Guesswork earlier this year, returns to Swallow Hill on Saturday, February 15. Tickets, $24, are on sale now.
New York post-punk band Bear Hands headlines Globe Hall on Tuesday, March 17. Tickets, $20.75 to $25, are on sale now.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
KBong: With Sensi Trails, Sun., Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., $18-$93.
Cory Simental: Thu., Dec. 26, 7 p.m., $5-$10.
The Expendables: Fri., April 10, 6 p.m., $23.
Flatfoot 56: Sat., Feb. 22, 7 p.m., $10.
Fire on the Mountain Live with Shakedown Street: Wed., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Futurebirds: Thu., March 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Con Brio: Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
KBong: With Mike Love, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Sensi Trails, Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Manic Focus: With SuperVision, MIDIcinal, LWKY, Flats Stanlie, Sat., March 14, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Mungion & Headband: Ft. Members of Turkuaz and Dopapod, Sat., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Naughty Professor and the Burroughs: Fri., March 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Tech N9ne: Fri., May 29, Sat., May 30, 7 p.m., $39.75.
GLOBE HALL
Bear Hands: With IRONTOM, Tue., March 17, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Bottlerocket Hurricane: Sun., Jan. 12, 5 p.m., $10-$12.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Christian French: Fri., March 6, 9 p.m., $15-$45.
Death Jam for Cutie: Thu., Jan. 30, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Eliot Lipp: Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Mosaic: Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Saint PHNX: Tue., March 31, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Seratones: Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
LOST LAKE
Astroman: With Danoli, Thu., Jan. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Billy the Poet: Thu., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Fat Stallion: Wed., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Fritz: Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
The Mattson 2: Fri., March 27, 9 p.m., $13-$20.
National Park Radio: Fri., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Lil Zay Osama: Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$50.
Kool Keith: Fri., March 6, 9 p.m., $15-$32.
Télépopmusik: Tue., March 3, 8:30 p.m., $20-$40.
Davey, Do You See the Light? (CD release): Sat., March 21, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Lloyd Cole: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
Loudon Wainwright III: Fri., April 3, 8 p.m., $32-$34.
Nellie McKay: Sat., April 4, 8 p.m., $22-$24.
Slaid Cleaves and Robbie Fulks: Fri., April 10, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Tony Trischka: Sun., March 22, 7 p.m., $21-$23.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
