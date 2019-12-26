Tech N9ne, Lloyd Cole and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Tech N9ne plays two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium in May.

Rapper Tech N9ne brings his Enterfear tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30. Tickets, $39.75, are on sale now.

British singer-songwriter Lloyd Cole, who released Guesswork earlier this year, returns to Swallow Hill on Saturday, February 15. Tickets, $24, are on sale now.

New York post-punk band Bear Hands headlines Globe Hall on Tuesday, March 17. Tickets, $20.75 to $25, are on sale now.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

KBong: With Sensi Trails, Sun., Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., $18-$93.

BLACK SHEEP

Cory Simental: Thu., Dec. 26, 7 p.m., $5-$10.

The Expendables: Fri., April 10, 6 p.m., $23.

Flatfoot 56: Sat., Feb. 22, 7 p.m., $10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Fire on the Mountain Live with Shakedown Street: Wed., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Futurebirds: Thu., March 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Con Brio: Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

KBong: With Mike Love, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Sensi Trails, Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Manic Focus: With SuperVision, MIDIcinal, LWKY, Flats Stanlie, Sat., March 14, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Mungion & Headband: Ft. Members of Turkuaz and Dopapod, Sat., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Naughty Professor and the Burroughs: Fri., March 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Tech N9ne: Fri., May 29, Sat., May 30, 7 p.m., $39.75.

GLOBE HALL



Bear Hands: With IRONTOM, Tue., March 17, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.

Bottlerocket Hurricane: Sun., Jan. 12, 5 p.m., $10-$12.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Christian French: Fri., March 6, 9 p.m., $15-$45.

Death Jam for Cutie: Thu., Jan. 30, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Eliot Lipp: Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Mosaic: Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Saint PHNX: Tue., March 31, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Seratones: Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

LOST LAKE



Astroman: With Danoli, Thu., Jan. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Billy the Poet: Thu., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Fat Stallion: Wed., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

The Fritz: Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

The Mattson 2: Fri., March 27, 9 p.m., $13-$20.

National Park Radio: Fri., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Lil Zay Osama: Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$50.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Kool Keith: Fri., March 6, 9 p.m., $15-$32.

Télépopmusik: Tue., March 3, 8:30 p.m., $20-$40.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Davey, Do You See the Light? (CD release): Sat., March 21, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Lloyd Cole: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $24-$26.

Loudon Wainwright III: Fri., April 3, 8 p.m., $32-$34.

Nellie McKay: Sat., April 4, 8 p.m., $22-$24.

Slaid Cleaves and Robbie Fulks: Fri., April 10, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

Tony Trischka: Sun., March 22, 7 p.m., $21-$23.

