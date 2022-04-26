Ten Things to Do When You’re Headed to a Red Rocks Concert

Red Rocks season is here! Now that the weather is warming up and the sun is staying in the sky a bit longer, it’s time to put some concerts at the iconic venue on the schedule.
Whether you’re looking to make a day of your trip to Morrison or just a special evening, here are ten things to do while you’re headed to Red Rocks Amphitheatre:
Hiking
If you’re looking to spend some time in a different area, the nearby Mount Falcon Castle Trail and Lair O’ the Bear are popular and relatively easy trails loved by locals.
Morrison Natural History Museum
Morrison Natural History Museum, which boasts an impressive collection of fossils and continues to study paleontology via local digs.
Unscripted guided tours of the hands-on museum are available for booking and can be built around visitors’ interests. Admission is $10 for kids under twelve and $15 for ages twelve and up.
Virtually next door to Red Rocks Amphitheatre is Bandimere Speedway, a quarter-mile drag strip that is home to various races, including the National Hot Rod Association’s Mile-High Nationals.
Whether you catch a race or just a “test and tune,” the speedway offers a full schedule of events.
Go-Karts
If you’re looking to get behind the wheel yourself, go-karting is an option at Action Karting on the Bandimere grounds. Families and visitors of all ages can race around an outdoor three-quarter-mile track for a twelve-minute session, starting at $40.
Be sure to check the schedule before you go, as Action Karting occasionally has to shut down to accommodate Bandimere events.
Lariat Loop
Lariat Loop is a forty-mile scenic trip through the nearby foothills. It starts at Dinosaur Ridge and winds through Morrison and surrounding areas, including Evergreen, Genesee and Golden, highlighting historic locations and scenic views.
The drive is completely self-guided, so you can either wrap things up quickly or spend a full day taking in the sights and activities. The Loop’s website offers suggested stops for both full- and half-day trips.
Located in nearby Golden is the School of Mines Museum of Earth Sciences, which famously showcases Colorado’s two Goodwill moon rocks that were collected during the Apollo 17 mission.
The free museum also comprises an indoor cave with a whopping 2,000 items on display, including glowing minerals, various fossils and mining murals.
Also in Golden is a shrine to Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini — aka Mother Cabrini — on property once used by Cabrini as a summer camp for orphans.
The property now boasts a museum dedicated to the saint, as well as a renowned 22-foot statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Stairway of Prayer, a chapel and more — not to mention a scenic overlook and famed gardens.
Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave
Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave. The museum chronicles the life and career of famed showman William F. Cody and his Western-themed shows. The museum boasts plenty of art and historical artifacts, while his grave is conveniently located at an overlook with a stunning view of the Rocky Mountains. Admission is just $5 for adults, with discounts for seniors and children fifteen and under.
Dining
Drinking
Coda and Holidaily breweries boast sizable lists of brewskis in Golden, not far from the concert venue, while Coal Mine Avenue Brewing Company and the Lariat Lodge in Littleton (there's a Lariat in Evergreen, too) have plenty of options to tickle the tastebuds.
Outside of beer, the Golden Moon Speakeasy in Golden offers exclusive cocktails and small bites, while Indulge Bistro and Wine Bar has an extensive wine list, as well as flatbread pizzas, steaks, burgers and more.