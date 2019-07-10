The 1975 Announces Tour, Denver Concert

The 1975 just announced a late-2019 tour — including a Denver stop — in support of the group's album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.
The show will be at the 1STBANK Center on Sunday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m.
A presale for fans is available through 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the 1975 website.
General admission tickets are $45 to $55 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. July 18 via Ticketmaster.
The 1975 Fall 2019 U.S. tour dates include:
November 16, Camden, New Jersey at the BB&T Pavilion
November 19, Raleigh, North Carolina PNC Arena
November 20, Greenville, South Carolina, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
November 26, New Orleans, Louisiana, UNO Lakefront Arena
December 1, Broomfield, Colorado, 1STBANK Center
