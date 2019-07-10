 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The 1975
The 1975
Chuff Media

The 1975 Announces Tour, Denver Concert

Kyle Harris | July 10, 2019 | 9:33am
AA

The 1975 just announced a late-2019 tour — including a Denver stop — in support of the group's album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

The show will be at the 1STBANK Center on Sunday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m.

A presale for fans is available through 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the 1975 website.

General admission tickets are $45 to $55 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. July 18 via Ticketmaster.

The 1975 Fall 2019 U.S. tour dates include:
November 16, Camden, New Jersey at the BB&T Pavilion
November 19, Raleigh, North Carolina PNC Arena
November 20, Greenville, South Carolina, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
November 26, New Orleans, Louisiana, UNO Lakefront Arena
December 1, Broomfield, Colorado, 1STBANK Center

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >