The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

North Carolina folk-rock act the Avett Brothers, who have been making treks to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for more than a decade, return to the venue for a three-night run this weekend, while Levitt Pavilion brings in Thievery Corporation tonight and Parker McCollum on Saturday. Sculpture Park hosts Goose for two nights and Steve Aoki plays there on Sunday.

The Avett Brothers

Friday, July 9, through Sunday, July 11, 7:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$59.95-$99.50

North Carolina folk-rock act the Avett Brothers return to Red Rocks for a three-night run with G. Love & Special Sauce opening on Friday, Rachael & Vilray on Saturday, and Langhorne Slim on Sunday.

Goose

Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, 5:30 p.m.

Sculpture Park at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1736 Speer Boulevard

$39.50-$45

Connecticut indie-groove band Goose plays two shows at DCPA's Sculpture Park this weekend, with

Montana bluegrass act Kitchen Dwellers, who also play late-night shows at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, opening both nights.

Thievery Corporation

Friday, July 9, 5 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

$25-$39.75

Electronic duo Thievery Corporation, which mixes trip-hop, jazz and world music, headlines, while roots-reggae band Mike Love & the Full Circle opens.

Whitney Rose

Friday, July 9, 9 p.m.

hi-dive, 7 South Broadway

$15

Canadian-born/Austin-based country singer Whitney Rose, who released We Still Go to Rodeos last year, shares a bill with local outlaw country band Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts and Larkspur singer-songwriter Erika Ryann.

Daniel Rodriguez

Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11, 9 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$15

Local singer-songwriter Daniel Rodriguez, formerly of Elephant Revival, plays two nights at Globe Hall, with Covenhoven opening on Saturday and Extra Gold opening on Sunday.

Jazz Along Welton

Saturday, July 10 through Monday, July 11, 4 p.m.

Five Points, Welton Street from 24th to 29th streets

Free

Denver Economic Development Opportunity sponsors this event that includes two stages set up along Welton Street for evening concerts. Saturday's lineup includes After Midnight at Cousins Plaza (4 to 7:30 p.m.) and Queen City Jazz Band at Melody Market Plaza (4:30 to 8 p.m.) Sunday's lineup includes Tomatoes' Hot Five at Cousins Plaza (4 to 7:30 p.m.) and Sweet B at Melody Market Plaza (4:30 to 8 p.m.), and Monday's concerts include Jeremy Mohney at Cousins Plaza (4 to 7:30 p.m.) and LAPOMPE at Melody Market Plaza (4:30 to 8 p.m.)

Maggie Rose

Saturday, July 10, 8 p.m.

Foraged, 1825 Blake Street

$65

Nashville country singer-songwriter Maggie Rose, who has performed more than eighty times at the Grand Ole Opry stage, is slated to release the soul-infused Have a Seat in August.

Parker McCollum

Saturday, July 10, 6 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

$25-$45

It's a night of Texas country with Austin's Parker McCollum headlining and Lubbock's Josh Abbot Band opening.

City Park Jazz: SUCH

Sunday, July 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

City Park, 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard

Free

Soul singer SUCH, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, grew up singing in her father's church. She's also appeared on American Idol and released the single "All I Want" last March.

Rachael & Vilray

Sunday, July 11, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$25-$30

While singer Rachael Price flexes her pop chops fronting Lake Street Dive, she delves into '30s and '40s jazz and original material with Brooklyn guitarist and singer Vilray. The pair, who met while studying jazz at New England Conservatory, released their debut in 2019.

Steve Aoki

Sunday, July 11, 5 p.m.

Sculpture Park at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1736 Speer Boulevard

$29.99-$35

World-famous DJ, producer and Dim Mak Records founder Steve Aoki likes throwing cakes at audience members and dubbed this show Cake Me Out to the Ballgame, as a nod to the MLB All-Star Game. EDM acts Brondo and PAWS open.

