The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham plays the Boulder Theater in support of his new self-titled solo album, while Hazel Miller plays two Christmas shows at the Soiled Dove. Jazz pianist Annie Booth plays A Charlie Brown Christmas throughout the week, and doom-pop act Church Fire is at the hi-dive.
Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Lindsey Buckingham
Monday, December 20, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$55-$90
Although he parted ways with Fleetwood Mac in 2017, Lindsey Buckingham earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band. Buckingham has also had a successful solo career over the past four decades, releasing seven albums under his own name as well as three live albums, including his new self-titled release, which dropped in September.
Piano Conversations With Jeff Jenkins, Art Lande and Eric Gunnison – The Tradition Continues Monday, December 20, 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10-$30
Jeff Jenkins, Art Lande and Eric Gunnison, three of the state's finest jazz pianists, perform an evening of solo sets.
Annie Booth Trio Presents the Annual Charlie Brown Christmas
Tuesday, December 21, and Wednesday, December 22, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 12, 5:30 & 8 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10-$30
Jazz pianist Annie Booth performs Vince Guaraldi's score to A Charlie Brown Christmas and other holiday favorites for the eighth year in row. Joining her are bassist Patrick McDevitt, drummer Alejandro Castaño and vocalist Max Wellman.
Church Fire
Thursday, December 23, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$10
Denver doom-pop act Church Fire gears up for its New Year's show with Combichrist by headlining the hi-dive. Hex Cassette, Horse Girl and Verhoffst are also on the bill.
Hazel Miller Christmas Show
Wednesday, December 22, and Thursday, December 23, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$25
Denver's queen of the blues and R&B, Hazel Miller, sings holiday favorites and fan favorites over two nights as part of her Christmas shows.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.