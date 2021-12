The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

[email protected]

Former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham plays the Boulder Theater in support of his new self-titled solo album, while Hazel Miller plays two Christmas shows at the Soiled Dove. Jazz pianist Annie Booth playsthroughout the week, and doom-pop act Church Fire is at the hi-dive.Here's what's happening in and around town this week:Although he parted ways with Fleetwood Mac in 2017, Lindsey Buckingham earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band. Buckingham has also had a successful solo career over the past four decades, releasing seven albums under his own name as well as three live albums, including his new self-titled release, which dropped in September. Art Lande and Eric Gunnison , three of the state's finest jazz pianists, perform an evening of solo sets.Jazz pianist Annie Booth performs Vince Guaraldi's score toand other holiday favorites for the eighth year in row. Joining her are bassist Patrick McDevitt, drummer Alejandro Castaño and vocalist Max Wellman.Denver doom-pop act Church Fire gears up for its New Year's show with Combichrist by headlining the hi-dive. Hex Cassette, Horse Girl and Verhoffst are also on the bill.Denver's queen of the blues and R&B, Hazel Miller , sings holiday favorites and fan favorites over two nights as part of her Christmas shows.