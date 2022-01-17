The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

DJ and producer Fatboy Slim headlines the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, while dance-pop one-man band Robert DeLong will be at the Marquis Theater on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Summer Salt at the Fox Theatre and Hawaiian legends Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono at Swallow Hill Music.
Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Summer Salt
Monday, January 17, 9 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
$20-$25
Austin tropical-pop duo Summer Salt, made up of singer/guitarist Matthew Terry and drummer Eugene Chung, released its second album, Sequoia Moon, last year. Boulder singer-songwriter Dafna opens.
Robert DeLong
Tuesday, January 18, 7:30 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$25
Robert DeLong, the Los Angeles-based dance-pop one-man band, stops in Denver as part of his North American tour in support of his latest effort, Walk Like Me. Producer and DJ Grabbitz opens.
Fatboy Slim
Thursday, January 20, 8:30 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$49.50-$79.50
Before adopting the Fatboy Slim moniker in 1996, gaining fame with hits like "The Rockafeller Skank," and having Christopher Walken star in the video for "Weapon of Choice," Norman Cook was bassist for British indie-rock band the Housemartins in the ’80s, then played with the dance/hip-hop group Beats International and acid jazz/funk band Freak Power before making house music as Pizzaman. He'll be at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Friday, January 21.
Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono
Thursday, January 20, 8 p.m.
Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Avenue
$32
Hawaiian music legends Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono both started their careers in the ’70s. Beamer is known for slack-key guitar playing while Kapono rose to popularity as part of the duo Cecilio & Kapono. Beamer's wife, Moanalani, will be a special guest.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].