Glass Animals plays the Mission Ballroom tonight with Sad Night Dynamite to start the week off with a bang, while pop star Dua Lipa brings her celebrity-studded tour with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and songstress Caroline Polachek to Ball Arena on Tuesday, March 15. But the pop doesn't end there: Justin Bieber is also coming to town on Wednesday, March 16.
From pop to indie to metal, here are the best concerts in Denver this week:
Glass Animals
Monday, March 14, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$60.50-$90
British indie-rock band Glass Animals jumps over the pond for its U.S. tour, which stops in Denver tonight. The band, which gained fame for the song "Gooey," is known for layered sounds and poppy beats that are balanced out with ambient sounds.
Dua Lipa
Tuesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$45-$29.50
Dua Lipa has become a pop icon over the years since signing to Warner Bros. in 2014, and is known for lively concerts. With Megan Thee Stallion on the bill, it's almost a guarantee the pair will sing their collaborative effort, "Sweetest Pie," which is definitely not about pie. If you were able to catch her in Denver earlier this year, opener Caroline Polachek is just one reason to see this show.
Between the Buried and Me
Tuesday, March 15, 6 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$25
Prog-metal band Between the Buried and Me stops in Denver to support its latest release, Colors II. Having been on the metal scene for over twenty years now, BTBAM meshes avant-garde metal, death metal and metalcore with melodies in a way that evokes the Smashing Pumpkins.
Justin Bieber
Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$89-$199
Justin Bieber comes to Denver to kick off his World Tour, which was rescheduled in 2021 because of the pandemic. All tickets for the rescheduled show will be honored on Wednesday as Bieber sings old hits and tunes from his latest release, Justice. Bonobo
Thursday, March 17, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.95-$55
British producer Bonobo has gained a strong cult following over the years for his DJ and live-band sets that re-create his ambient and soothing sounds that employ world music, hip-hop and jazz. He stops in Denver for a DJ set in support of his latest album, Fragments, with Jardan Rakei opening.
Wayfarer
Thursday, March 17, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$22
Denver metal act Wayfarer calls its sound the "black metal of the American West," and often makes references to local folklore and Western history in its songs. At the Bluebird on Thursday, Wayfarer will play its latest offering, A Romance With Violence, in its entirety. Midwife and Snakes open.
