Texas singer-songwriter Charley Crockett is at the Mission Ballroom on the heels of two albums he released last year, while Andy Frasco's I Wanna Dance With Somebody Dance Party, which has been streamed online during the pandemic, makes its live debut tonight at Cervantes' Other Side. Also on tap this weekend are punk band T.S.O.L., along with local rock band Fast Eddy celebrating the release of its new album, Take a Look.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Andy Frasco's I Wanna Dance With Somebody Dance Party
Friday, January 21, 10 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$12
Andy Frasco’s pioneering online dance party, which garnered 2.8 million viewers since the start of the pandemic, makes its live-audience debut tonight.
The Good, The Bad & The Devine
Friday, January 21, and Saturday, January 22, 6:30 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$15-$25
Guitarist Dave Devine continues his annual tradition of honoring the conclusion of the Stock Show by performing Ennio Morricone’s music from the Sergio Leone films A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, The Good, the Bad & the Ugly and Once Upon a Time in the West. Joining Devine are three members of DeVotchKa (violinist Tom Hagerman, bassist Jeanie Schroder and drummer Shawn King), as well as singer Tania Katz, trumpeter Shane Endsley and keyboardist Patrick Lee.
T.S.O.L.
Friday, January 21, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20-$125
Since forming in 1978, Southern California punk band T.S.O.L. has endured a few lineup changes, but three of its founding members still remain: frontman Jack Grisham, guitarist Ron Emory and bassist Mike Roche. New York punk act Reagan Youth, which formed in 1980, is on the bill along with Noogy and local punk band Reno Divorce.
Charley Crockett
Saturday, January 22, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$34.95-$125
Texas singer-songwriter Charley Crockett released two albums last year: 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand, an homage to Texas honky-tonk maestro James “Slim” Hand, and Music City USA, a mixture of ’70s country, blues, rock and R&B.
Fast Eddy
Saturday, January 22, 9 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$10-$100
Denver rock band Fast Eddy celebrates the release of its new album, Take a Look, and kicks off its tour tonight. SPELLS, Vic N' the Narwhals, Flight Kamikaze and Barking Mad are also on the bill.
Souls Unite
Sunday, January 23, 4 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$15-$80
A concert to benefit the victims and families of the Denver/Lakewood shootings with In the Whale, Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, Lola Black, White Fudge, Grind Cat Grind and Sin on Six.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]