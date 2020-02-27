The Black Keys, Kraftwerk and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Black Keys bring their Let's Rock tour with Gary Clark Jr. and the Marcus King Band to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 15. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m.
Kraftwerk's 3D show comes to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, June 29. Tickets, $49.95 to $129.95, go on sale on Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m.
The Hold Steady plays three nights at the Bluebird Theater: Thursday, June 18 through Saturday, June 20. Tickets, $40 to $45, go on sale on Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Late Night Radio: With Casual Commander, Wed., March 4, 9 p.m., $16.
Lillie Mae & Aubrie Sellers: With Out of Limits, Fri., May 8, 8 p.m., $15.
Thunderpussy: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $15.
William Clark Green: With Austin Meade, Sat., April 4, 8 p.m., $15.
Face to Face: Sat., April 18, 7 p.m.
Sage Francis: Fri., May 8, 8 p.m.
Toothgrinder: Mon., April 20, 7 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Hamilton Leithauser: With Anna St. Louis, Fri., May 15, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
The Hold Steady: Thu., June 18, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 19, 9 p.m.; Sat., June 20, 9 p.m., $40-$45.
King Buzzo: Ft. Trevor Dunn, Fri., June 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Reel Big Fish and the Aquabats: Mon., June 1, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30.
They Might Be Giants: Sat., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50.
Tool: Fri., June 19, 7 p.m., $99.50-$150.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Amoramora and Chompers: With Slidewok, Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Danny Barnes Trio: Ft. Nick Forster (Hot Rize) & Eric Thorin. With Kyle Tuttle, Thu., April 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Psymbionic & Zebbler Encanti Experience: With Milano (Lost Dogz), Fri., May 22, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
RE:Search: Ft. Michal Menert Trio + Alix Perez & Tsuruda and more, Thu., April 16, 8:30 p.m., $5-$25.
Robag Wruhme & Leafar Legov: Below Radar 2 Year Anniversary: Fri., March 20, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute): Fri., May 8, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Steely Dead: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Joanne Brackeen: Mon., March 16, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$35.
Colorado's Finest Underground Hip-Hop Round 2: Ft. Whiskey Blanket, Grim & Darling, Jordan Polovina, Indigenous Peoples and more, Fri., May 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Lawrence: With Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Fri., March 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Spring Haus Party: Ft. Nate LeBlanc, Haasy B2B Awal, Sneak, Harve, DJ Gano, BMO, Fri., April 24, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.
American Aquarium: Tue., June 2, 8 p.m., $25-$100.
MISA Music Showcase: Sun., May 17, 1 p.m., $7-$10.
Ringo Deathstarr: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
San Cisco: Sat., June 27, 9 p.m., $17-$18.
Chicano Batman: With Le Butcherettes, Tue., May 19, 7 p.m., $22-$25.
Christopher Cross: Mon., May 11, 8 p.m., $55-$95.
LARIMER LOUNGE
C.W. Stoneking: Mon., March 23, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Dinah Jane: Thu., April 30, 8 p.m., $18-$99.
Rastasaurus: Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Alex Cuba: Thu., June 11, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
Busty and the Bass: Fri., June 5, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
Gondwana: With E.N Young, Fri., May 22, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
John King: Fri., June 26, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
La Santa Cecilia: Sat., June 6, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
Las Cafeteras: Thu., July 16, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
Logan Mize: Fri., June 19, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
Patrick Sweany: Fri., July 17, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
Rebirth Brass Band: Sat., June 13, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
The Slackers: Sun., July 26, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
LOST LAKE
Good Morning: Sun., March 29, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
The Grinns: Tue., April 28, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Ian Noe: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Izcalli: Sat., March 21, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Panoramic: Sun., March 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
SolSatellite (single release): Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Movements: Sat., May 2, 7 p.m., $20.
Billy Strings: Thu., Oct. 15, 9 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $35-$89.
Gogol Bordello: Fri., May 15, 8 p.m., $29.95-$65.
Judas Priest: With Sabaton, Fri., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $79-$129.95.
Ty Segall: With OM, Sun., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$60.
Hotel Books: With Comrades, State Faults, Cvlutre, Thu., March 26, 6 p.m., $12.
Otherwise: Mon., March 30, 7 p.m., $10.79.
Snotty Nose Rez Kids: Wed., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $13.
Car Seat Headrest: Tue., July 28, 8 p.m., $30-$75.
They Might Be Giants: Thu., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $35.
Valentino Khan: Sat., April 25, 9 p.m., $20-$75.
The Business: With Barstool Preachers, Sat., June 6, 8 p.m., $18.
Nick Lowe's Quality Rock & Roll Revue: Starring Los Straitjackets, Tue., June 9, 8 p.m., $34-$36.
Brad Paisley: With Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett, Fri., May 29, 7:30 p.m., $30-$79.75.
Santana and Earth Wind & Fire: Wed., July 1, 7 p.m., $39.50-$149.50.
The Weeknd: With Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver, Mon., July 27, 7 p.m., $29.75-$450.75.
A 75th Anniversary Bob Marley Celebration: Ft. Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Sun., May 31, 5:30 p.m., $59.95-$129.95.
The Black Keys: With Gary Clark Jr. and The Marcus King Band, Wed., July 15, 7 p.m.
Joe Bonamassa with the Colorado Symphony: Sun., Aug. 9, 8 p.m.; Mon., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $59-$199.
Kraftwerk 3-D: Mon., June 29, 8:30 p.m., $49.95 - $129.95.
Marren Morris: With James Arthur, Mon., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.
O.A.R.: Fri., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.50.
Sawyer Fredericks: Thu., April 30, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Burna Boy: Wed., May 20, 7 p.m., $45.
Hellyeah: With All That Remains, Butcher Babies, SAUL, DEEPFALL, Tue., April 21, 5 p.m.
Jessie Reyez: Thu., June 11, 7 p.m., $69.
Red Bull Dance Your Style Denver: Sun., April 5, 3 p.m., $10.
Amy Speace: Sat., May 16, 8 p.m., $18/$20.
Denver Ukefest: Ft. Victor & Penny, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, Uke Tango (5/8), Kris Fuchigami, Del Rey, The Naked Waiters (5/9), Fri., May 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 9, 7:30 p.m., $26-$145.
Harry Tuft and...: Thu., March 12, 7 p.m., $10.
John Fullbright: Sat., May 16, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
The Nadas Duo: Fri., May 1, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Rocky Mountain Gypsy Jazz Festival: Fri., April 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 18, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30/two-day pass $40.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!