The Black Keys, Kraftwerk and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Black Keys bring their Let's Rock tour with Gary Clark Jr. and the Marcus King Band to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 15. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m.

Kraftwerk's 3D show comes to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, June 29. Tickets, $49.95 to $129.95, go on sale on Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m.

The Hold Steady plays three nights at the Bluebird Theater: Thursday, June 18 through Saturday, June 20. Tickets, $40 to $45, go on sale on Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Late Night Radio: With Casual Commander, Wed., March 4, 9 p.m., $16.

Lillie Mae & Aubrie Sellers: With Out of Limits, Fri., May 8, 8 p.m., $15.

Thunderpussy: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $15.

William Clark Green: With Austin Meade, Sat., April 4, 8 p.m., $15.

BLACK SHEEP

Face to Face: Sat., April 18, 7 p.m.

Sage Francis: Fri., May 8, 8 p.m.

Toothgrinder: Mon., April 20, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Hamilton Leithauser: With Anna St. Louis, Fri., May 15, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

The Hold Steady: Thu., June 18, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 19, 9 p.m.; Sat., June 20, 9 p.m., $40-$45.

King Buzzo: Ft. Trevor Dunn, Fri., June 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Reel Big Fish and the Aquabats: Mon., June 1, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30.

They Might Be Giants: Sat., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50.

BROADMOOR WORLD ARENA

Tool: Fri., June 19, 7 p.m., $99.50-$150.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Amoramora and Chompers: With Slidewok, Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Danny Barnes Trio: Ft. Nick Forster (Hot Rize) & Eric Thorin. With Kyle Tuttle, Thu., April 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Psymbionic & Zebbler Encanti Experience: With Milano (Lost Dogz), Fri., May 22, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

RE:Search: Ft. Michal Menert Trio + Alix Perez & Tsuruda and more, Thu., April 16, 8:30 p.m., $5-$25.

Robag Wruhme & Leafar Legov: Below Radar 2 Year Anniversary: Fri., March 20, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute): Fri., May 8, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Steely Dead: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

DAZZLE

Joanne Brackeen: Mon., March 16, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$35.

FOX THEATRE

Colorado's Finest Underground Hip-Hop Round 2: Ft. Whiskey Blanket, Grim & Darling, Jordan Polovina, Indigenous Peoples and more, Fri., May 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Lawrence: With Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Fri., March 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Spring Haus Party: Ft. Nate LeBlanc, Haasy B2B Awal, Sneak, Harve, DJ Gano, BMO, Fri., April 24, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.

GLOBE HALL

American Aquarium: Tue., June 2, 8 p.m., $25-$100.

MISA Music Showcase: Sun., May 17, 1 p.m., $7-$10.

Ringo Deathstarr: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

San Cisco: Sat., June 27, 9 p.m., $17-$18.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Chicano Batman: With Le Butcherettes, Tue., May 19, 7 p.m., $22-$25.

Christopher Cross: Mon., May 11, 8 p.m., $55-$95.

LARIMER LOUNGE



C.W. Stoneking: Mon., March 23, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Dinah Jane: Thu., April 30, 8 p.m., $18-$99.

Rastasaurus: Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

Alex Cuba: Thu., June 11, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

Busty and the Bass: Fri., June 5, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

Gondwana: With E.N Young, Fri., May 22, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

John King: Fri., June 26, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

La Santa Cecilia: Sat., June 6, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

Las Cafeteras: Thu., July 16, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

Logan Mize: Fri., June 19, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

Patrick Sweany: Fri., July 17, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

Rebirth Brass Band: Sat., June 13, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

The Slackers: Sun., July 26, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

LOST LAKE



Good Morning: Sun., March 29, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

The Grinns: Tue., April 28, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Ian Noe: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Izcalli: Sat., March 21, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

The Panoramic: Sun., March 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

SolSatellite (single release): Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Movements: Sat., May 2, 7 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM

Billy Strings: Thu., Oct. 15, 9 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $35-$89.

Gogol Bordello: Fri., May 15, 8 p.m., $29.95-$65.

Judas Priest: With Sabaton, Fri., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $79-$129.95.

Ty Segall: With OM, Sun., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$60.

MOON ROOM

Hotel Books: With Comrades, State Faults, Cvlutre, Thu., March 26, 6 p.m., $12.

Otherwise: Mon., March 30, 7 p.m., $10.79.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids: Wed., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $13.

OGDEN THEATRE

Car Seat Headrest: Tue., July 28, 8 p.m., $30-$75.

They Might Be Giants: Thu., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $35.

Valentino Khan: Sat., April 25, 9 p.m., $20-$75.

ORIENTAL THEATER

The Business: With Barstool Preachers, Sat., June 6, 8 p.m., $18.

Nick Lowe's Quality Rock & Roll Revue: Starring Los Straitjackets, Tue., June 9, 8 p.m., $34-$36.

PEPSI CENTER

Brad Paisley: With Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett, Fri., May 29, 7:30 p.m., $30-$79.75.

Santana and Earth Wind & Fire: Wed., July 1, 7 p.m., $39.50-$149.50.

The Weeknd: With Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver, Mon., July 27, 7 p.m., $29.75-$450.75.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

A 75th Anniversary Bob Marley Celebration: Ft. Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Sun., May 31, 5:30 p.m., $59.95-$129.95.

The Black Keys: With Gary Clark Jr. and The Marcus King Band, Wed., July 15, 7 p.m.

Joe Bonamassa with the Colorado Symphony: Sun., Aug. 9, 8 p.m.; Mon., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $59-$199.

Kraftwerk 3-D: Mon., June 29, 8:30 p.m., $49.95 - $129.95.

Marren Morris: With James Arthur, Mon., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.

O.A.R.: Fri., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $49.95-$89.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Sawyer Fredericks: Thu., April 30, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

SUMMIT

Burna Boy: Wed., May 20, 7 p.m., $45.

Hellyeah: With All That Remains, Butcher Babies, SAUL, DEEPFALL, Tue., April 21, 5 p.m.

Jessie Reyez: Thu., June 11, 7 p.m., $69.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Denver: Sun., April 5, 3 p.m., $10.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Amy Speace: Sat., May 16, 8 p.m., $18/$20.

Denver Ukefest: Ft. Victor & Penny, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, Uke Tango (5/8), Kris Fuchigami, Del Rey, The Naked Waiters (5/9), Fri., May 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 9, 7:30 p.m., $26-$145.

Harry Tuft and...: Thu., March 12, 7 p.m., $10.

John Fullbright: Sat., May 16, 8 p.m., $24-$26.

The Nadas Duo: Fri., May 1, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Rocky Mountain Gypsy Jazz Festival: Fri., April 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 18, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30/two-day pass $40.

