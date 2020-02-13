The Decemberists, Jason Isbell and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Decemberists bring their twentieth-anniversary tour to Mission Ballroom on Friday, August 7, with Fruit Bats opening. Tickets, $42 to $99.99, go on sale Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, which will release Reunions in May, headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 2, with Lucinda Williams opening. Tickets, $47 to $99, go on sale Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m.
This week, we also announced Deftones at the Pepsi Center, Bassnectar at 1STBANK Center, the Denver Botanic Gardens Summer Concert Series, Megadeth and Lamb of God at the Pepsi Center, and Backstreet Boys at Fiddler's Green.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Vanessa Carlton: Thu., June 18, 8 p.m.
Arms Akimbo: With Mike Mains and the Branches, Fri., April 24, 7 p.m.
Eliot Lipp: With Princess Dewclaw, Bitsutra, Truth and Happiness, Sun., Feb. 23, 7 p.m.
GBH and MDC: Thu., June 4, 7 p.m.
Insane Clown Posse: Sat., May 2, 6 p.m.
Katastro: With Seranation, Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Otherwise: With Saul, Wed., April 8, 7 p.m.
Royal Bliss: With the Black Moods, Wed., March 11, 7 p.m.
Spring Break Bash: Featuring Letters From the Sun, Sat., March 21, 7 p.m.,
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Caroline Rose: Wed., June 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Covex: Fri., May 29, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
Ingrid Andress: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
TV Girl: Tue., April 28, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown: Sun., March 15, 7 p.m., $25-$55.
Heather Land: Fri., May 1, 8 p.m., $45-$100.
Lindsay Buckingham: Tue., April 28, 8 p.m., $55-$240.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Father: With Meltycanon, Sat., April 25, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Groundation: Sat., May 30, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Kyle Hollingsworth Band and Joel Cummins (Umphrey's McGee): With the Jauntee, Sat., April 11, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Lord Buffalo: With Buffalo Commons, Tiffany Christopher, Wed., March 18, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15.
New Orleans Suspects: With Armchair Boogie. Boogie at The Broadmoor pre-party, Thu., March 19, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Calixto Oviedo’s Afro-Cuban Jazz Quintet: Fri., March 13, 6:30 p.m., $18-$25.
Christian McBride and Inside Straight: Tue., May 26, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Wed., May 27, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Thu., May 28, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $20-$60.
John Daversa Small Band: Fri., March 6, 6:30 p.m., $10-$30.
Nick Finzer's Cast of Characters: Thu., March 12, 6:30 p.m., $15-$25.
Roberta Gambarini: Wed., March 25, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Thu., March 26, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$35.
Yellowjackets: Sat., March 14, 6:30 p.m., $30-$60.
Amadou & Mariam + Blind Boys of Alabama and Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Wed., Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m.
Chris Botti: Wed., July 29, 6:30 p.m.
The Dead South: Mon., Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m.
DeVotchKa: Fri., July 10, 6:30 p.m.
Jesse & Joy: Thu., June 11, 6:30 p.m.
José González: Tue., Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m.
Mary Chapin Carpenter: Tue., June 16, 6:30 p.m.
Randy Newman: Mon., Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m.
Backstreet Boys: Wed., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., $42-$250.
Melanie Martinez: Sun., July 26, 6:30 p.m., $50.50-$70.50.
1STBANK CENTER
Bassnectar: With KOAN Sound, Commodo, A Hundred Drums, Fri., June 5., With Ill.gates, Supertask, Sat., June 6, With Noisia, Om Unit, Sun., June 7, 7 p.m., $68.75.
Dead & Company: Fri., July 10, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., July 11, 6:30 p.m., $70.50-$157.
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute): Sat., May 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Wood Belly: With Turkeyfoot, Fri., April 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Inner Wave: Sat., May 2, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
Marafiki: Sun., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Planet Purim: Mon., March 9, 6:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Eluveitie: Wed., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $30-$75.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Blitzkid: Sun., May 3, 8 p.m., $15-$50.
Brightside: Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Christian French: Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $15-$45.
King Buffalo: Sat., April 11, 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Meg Donnelly: Tue., April 14, 8 p.m., $18-$250.
LOST LAKE
Black Belt Eagle Scout: Tue., April 21, 8 p.m., $12.75-$15.
Kevin Krauter: Mon., June 8, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Neon Dreams: Mon., March 16, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Sam Burchfield: Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
The Decemberists: With Fruit Bats, Fri., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $42-$99.95.
New Found Glory / Simple Plan: With Knuckle Puck, Tue., June 16, 7:30 p.m., $33-$61.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again: Fri., April 24, 8 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
Girl Talk: Fri., May 8, 9 p.m., $25-$60.
Brothers of a Feather: An Acoustic Evening with Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes: Mon., March 2, 9 p.m., $50.
Gene Loves Jezebel: Wed., March 11, 7:30 p.m., $15-$30.
Washed Out (DJ Set): Sun., March 1, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Deftones: Sat., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
Megadeth and Lamb of God: With Trivium and In Flames, Thu., Nov. 5, 6 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.
Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine: With Neko Case, Wed., June 24, 6:30 p.m., $46.75-$85.
Dermot Kennedy: With Bishop Briggs, Mallrat, Thu., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Glass Animals: With Denzel Curry, Tue., June 16, 8 p.m., $54.95-$94.50.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Lucinda Williams, Sun., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $47-$99.
Louis the Child: With What So Not, Elderbrook, Memba, Thu., Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m.; Fri., Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$76.95.
Scott Mulvahill: Sun., April 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Something Underground: Sat., April 18, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Itchy-O: Milk Moon Ball: Disambiguation Ceremony with Lost Walks, Strange Powers (5/8) and Intergalactic Masquerade with Carnivale De Sensual, Strange Powers (5/9), Fri., May 8, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 9, 8 p.m., $35.
Trampled by Turtles: Fri., July 17, 9 p.m., $85-$135.
Bollywood Dance Party - Holi Bash 2020: Sat., March 14, 8 p.m., $14.99.
Gasolina: Fri., March 27, 9 p.m., $10.
Testament: Tue., May 19, 6 p.m., $34-$160.
Tinashe: Sat., May 9, 7 p.m., $25-$55.
Bowregard: With Masontown, Sat., April 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Henhouse Prowlers: Fri., April 24, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
