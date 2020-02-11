 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Bassnectar returns to Colorado in June.
Miles Chrisinger

Bassnectar Brings Freestyle Sessions Back to Colorado

Kyle Harris | February 11, 2020 | 12:23pm
After a stunning performance at Decadence over New Year's Eve, Bassnectar will return to Denver for his annual Freestyle Sessions Gathering at the 1STBANK Center.

"I really want to go to the opposite end of the spectrum and go super-special, super-intimate, super-creative, super-old school," Lorin Ashton told Westword regarding the inaugural Freestyle Sessions in Colorado in 2017. "It's funny how many uphill battles you have to fight to get to do that. Getting them to let you play on the floor — like, I want to be on the floor, in a booth, and not looked at — not because I'm hiding. I want to provide people with this experience that I don't think they necessarily get these days, which is just to be immersed in music and not be at a show, just to be at an event of dancing and immersion."

On Friday, June 5, Ashton's musical immersion will include KOAN Sound, Commodo, A Hundred Drums; on Saturday, June 6, he plays with ill.Gates, Seppa and Supertask; and on Sunday, June 7, he'll play with Noisia, Om Unit and Dot Craw.

The shows start at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets, $68.75 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, at Altitude Tickets. A limited number of three-night passes will be available. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

