The Killers, John Mayer and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

John Mayer brings his Sob Rock tour to Ball Arena on Sunday, March 27. Tickets ($49.50-$169.50) go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23.

The Killers' Imploding the Mirage tour stops at Ball Arena on August 31, 2022 with Johnny Marr opening. Tickets ($25-$149.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 23.

Leon Bridges will be at the Mission Ballroom on Monday, October 4, with the Marias and Abraham Alexander opening. Tickets ($60.95-$135) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

El Ten Eleven: Fri., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $15.

HE$H: Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $18.

Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers: Wed., Oct. 6, 8 p.m.

Slow Caves: Sun., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $15.

BALL ARENA

John Mayer: Sun., March 27, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$169.50.

The Killers: With Johnny Marr, Wed., Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., $25-$149.50.

BLACK SHEEP

Caskey: Sun., Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

Krizz Kaliko: With Black Oxygen, Sat., Sept. 18, 6 p.m.

Lillie Mae: Thu., Aug. 26, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Bayside: With Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, the Bombpops, Wed., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $35-$40.

Delta Rae: Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $25.

El Ten Eleven: Sat., Dec. 11, 9 p.m., $20.

Fruit Bats: Fri., May 6, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 7, 9 p.m., $25.75.

Liz Cooper & the Stampede: Wed., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $20.

Tom Odell: Sat., April 9, 9 p.m., $25.

BOULDER THEATER

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown: Ft. Abbey Road (Beatles tribute) and Satisfaction (Rolling Stones tribute), Sun., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., $25-$55.

Lucinda Williams and Her Buck Buick 6: Wed., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $40-$60.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Gashi: Sun., March 6, 8 p.m., $17.50.

Karina Rykman: With Buzz, Sat., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $15.

$NOT: Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

Yheti b2b Of the Trees: With Smoakland Kyral, Banko, Sat., July 24, 11 p.m., $30.

1STBANK CENTER

2CELLOS: Tue., April 12, 8 p.m., $49.95-$129.95.

FOX THEATRE



A-Trak: Thu., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $26.50-$29.50.

Booka Shade: Wed., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Sun., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $20.

Eivør: Mon., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Days N Daze: With the Bridge City Sinners, Crazy & the Brains, Fri., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $20.

Esmé Patterson: Mon., Sept. 27, 8 p.m.

StéLouse: With Brothel and East Ghost, Sat., Sept. 11, 9 p.m., $15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

The Avalanches: Sun., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $27.50.

Ghostland Observatory: Thu., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$89.

Sebastian Bach: Sat., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $28.50-$35.

Typhoon: Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $22.75.

HQ

Aurelio Voltaire: With Siren Project and DJ Katastrophy, Fri., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $18.

Skating Polly: Wed., Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Voight: With Oko Tygra + Church Fire, Thu., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $12.

LARIMER LOUNGE

GG Magree: Sat., Aug. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$25.

Jesse Daniel: With Casey James Prestwood, Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Ollie: Thu., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $15-$35.

The Plug: Ft. Truth x Lies, Fri., Aug. 6, 9 p.m., $10.

Rocket Fest: Ft. Losers Club, Bury Mia, HelloCentral, Gunpoint Alibi and Years Down, Sat., Aug. 21, 1 p.m., $12.50.

LOST LAKE



Blue Water Highway: With Jackson Harkness, Wed., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $12.

Claire Heywood: With Zoe Berman, Bear & the Beasts and Ellsworth, Thu., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $13.

TK and the Holy Know-Nothings and Extra Gold: Fri., Oct. 1, 9 p.m.

MARQUIS THEATER



Authentic 100: Sat., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $15.

Lagwagon: Tue., Nov. 16, Wed., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $29.50.

Mosaic: Fri., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $15.

MISSION BALLROOM

Daughtry: With Sevendust, Fri., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $49.95-$99.50.

Erykah Badu: Mon., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $69.95-$149.95.

LANY: With keshi, Mon., Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$85.

Leon Bridges: With the Marias, Abraham Alexander, Mon., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $60.95-$135.

RL Grime: Fri., Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $35.75-$150.

The War on Drugs: Fri., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $46-$80.95.

NUMBER THIRTY-EIGHT

Sam Bush: Thu., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $40-$55.

OGDEN THEATRE

Jesse McCartney: Sat., Dec. 4, 9 p.m., $32.75-$85.75.

Rival Sons: With Dorothy, Sat., July 31, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Tones and I: Tue., March 15, 8 p.m., $35.75.

ORIENTAL THEATRE

Butcher Babies: With Infected Rain, Stitched Up Heart, Tue., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $18-$125.

Chris Duarte: Wed., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., $25.

Devin the Dude: With Bobby Mercer and Joey Trust, Sat., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$150.

RED ROCKS AMPTHITHEATRE

Old Crow Medicine Show and Dwight Yoakam: With Molly Tuttle, Tue., Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m., $46.50-$85.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Face: Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $25.

Keith Washington: Sun., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $45.

Ron Pope: Sat., March 19, 8 p.m., $25-$80.

SUMMIT

Andy Mineo: Tue., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $25.

Mayer Hawthorne: Mon., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $23.

Zoso - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin: Sat., Nov. 13, 7 p.m., $20.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.