The Killers, Niall Horan and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Concerts aren't happening in Denver right now, but promoters are still planning shows in the months ahead.
Last week, the Killers announced their Imploding the Mirage tour, which stops at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, August 18, but on Monday postponed the on-sale date over ongoing coronavirus concerns. No word yet on when tickets, $25 to $149.50, will go on sale. Johnny Marr will open.
Niall Horan headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 5, with Sam Fischer opening. Tickets, $29.95 to $89.95, go on sale Monday, April 20, at 10 a.m.
The Temptations & the Four Tops will be at Levitt Pavilion Denver on Sunday, June 21. Tickets, $30 to $85, go on sale Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Drive-By Truckers: Fri., Jul. 10, $34.50.
CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM
The Dawg Trio: Ft. David Grisman, Sam Grisman, Danny Barnes. With Trout Steak Revival, Thu., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $27-$45.
Niall Horan: With Sam Fischer, Wed., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $29.95-$89.95.
Boris Brejcha: Fri., May 22, 7 p.m.
Tiny Moving Parts: With Belmont, Capstan, Jetty Bones, Tue., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20.
The Brevet: Sat., May 30, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis: Mon., June 8, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
JR JR: Wed., May 13, 8 p.m., $20-$23.
Moontower: Sat., May 16, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Hazel English: Sat., June 13, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
Phoebe Ryan: Fri., June 12, 9 p.m., $17-$67.
Spanish Love Songs: Sat., May 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Trivecta: Fri., May 29, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
The Collection: Fri., May 29, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
Dale Watson: Thu., July 23, 6 p.m., $0-$30.
The Temptations & Four Tops: Sun., June 21, 6:30 p.m., $50-$85.
LOST LAKE
Fast Eddy: With Colfax Speed Queen, the Killer Hearts, Wobbles, Pout House, Fri., May 29, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
Hangman's Hymnal: With Seth Anderson, Spells, Scooter James, Sat., May 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Saint Nomad: Fri., June 19, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Total Chaos: Mon., June 15, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Hot Mulligan: Sat., May 30, 6:30 p.m., $18.
mewithoutYou: Sat., May 16, 7 p.m., $25.
G Herbo: With King Von, Lil Loaded, Shaun Sloan, Pretty Savage, Tue., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $30-$59.95.
Todd Park Mohr: Fri., June 12, 9 p.m., $40-$260.
The Killers: With Johnny Marr, Tue., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., $25-$149.50.
Najee: Fri., May 29, 7 p.m., $40-$50.
Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra: Fri., May 22, 7 p.m., $35-$45.
Emo Nite LA: Sat., June 6, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Banjo Masters: Jeff Jaros, Dick Weissman and Pete Wernick: Sat., May 30, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
