The Killers, Niall Horan and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Johnny Marr will open for the Killers at the Pepsi Center in August.

Concerts aren't happening in Denver right now, but promoters are still planning shows in the months ahead.

Last week, the Killers announced their Imploding the Mirage tour, which stops at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, August 18, but on Monday postponed the on-sale date over ongoing coronavirus concerns. No word yet on when tickets, $25 to $149.50, will go on sale. Johnny Marr will open.

Niall Horan headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 5, with Sam Fischer opening. Tickets, $29.95 to $89.95, go on sale Monday, April 20, at 10 a.m.

The Temptations & the Four Tops will be at Levitt Pavilion Denver on Sunday, June 21. Tickets, $30 to $85, go on sale Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Drive-By Truckers: Fri., Jul. 10, $34.50.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM



The Dawg Trio: Ft. David Grisman, Sam Grisman, Danny Barnes. With Trout Steak Revival, Thu., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $27-$45.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AUDITORIUM

Niall Horan: With Sam Fischer, Wed., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $29.95-$89.95.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Boris Brejcha: Fri., May 22, 7 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Tiny Moving Parts: With Belmont, Capstan, Jetty Bones, Tue., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL

The Brevet: Sat., May 30, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis: Mon., June 8, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

JR JR: Wed., May 13, 8 p.m., $20-$23.

Moontower: Sat., May 16, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Hazel English: Sat., June 13, 9 p.m., $16-$18.

Phoebe Ryan: Fri., June 12, 9 p.m., $17-$67.

Spanish Love Songs: Sat., May 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Trivecta: Fri., May 29, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

The Collection: Fri., May 29, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

Dale Watson: Thu., July 23, 6 p.m., $0-$30.

The Temptations & Four Tops: Sun., June 21, 6:30 p.m., $50-$85.

LOST LAKE



Fast Eddy: With Colfax Speed Queen, the Killer Hearts, Wobbles, Pout House, Fri., May 29, 9 p.m., $12-$14.

Hangman's Hymnal: With Seth Anderson, Spells, Scooter James, Sat., May 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Saint Nomad: Fri., June 19, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Total Chaos: Mon., June 15, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

MARQUIS THEATER

Hot Mulligan: Sat., May 30, 6:30 p.m., $18.

mewithoutYou: Sat., May 16, 7 p.m., $25.

OGDEN THEATRE

G Herbo: With King Von, Lil Loaded, Shaun Sloan, Pretty Savage, Tue., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $30-$59.95.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Todd Park Mohr: Fri., June 12, 9 p.m., $40-$260.

PEPSI CENTER

The Killers: With Johnny Marr, Tue., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., $25-$149.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Najee: Fri., May 29, 7 p.m., $40-$50.

Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra: Fri., May 22, 7 p.m., $35-$45.

SUMMIT

Emo Nite LA: Sat., June 6, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Banjo Masters: Jeff Jaros, Dick Weissman and Pete Wernick: Sat., May 30, 8 p.m., $17-$19.

