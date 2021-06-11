The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Reminders play at Anythink Farms tonight and at the Larimer Lounge Saturday as part of the Off the Record Block Party.

New Orleans rock band the Revivalists play the second of two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, while Big Head Todd & the Monsters take over the venue on Saturday and Sunday. Local hip-hop and R&B station 104.7 The Drop hosts its first annual Block Party at Levitt Pavilion Denver with Wale headlining; Afro-Connexion, Jakob Campbell and Old Man Saxon are also on the bill. Also on tap this weekend are the Off the Record Block Party at the Larimer Lounge on Saturday with the Reminders, LVDY, Retrofette, Trayce Chapman and more, and Paul Babe at Lost City. Here's what's happening:

The New Narrative

Friday, June 11, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$10-$80

This night of local punk acts will be headlined by the New Narrative, while Self Service, which formed more than two decades ago, plays a reunion show, and the Pitch Invasion and the Vanilla Milkshakes round out the bill.

Paul Babe

Friday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.

Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court

$20-$200

Paul Babe is the alt-pop solo project of former Rossonian frontman Seth Evans; opener Ellsworth is a Denver-based folk singer-songwriter.

The Reminders

Friday, June 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Anythink Wright Farms, 5877 East 120th Avenue, Brighton

Free

Soul and hip-hop duo the Reminders kick off Anythink's Backyard Concert Series, a family-friendly event that celebrates music and community while also raising funds for the Anythink Foundation.

The Revivalists

Friday, June 11, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$65-$85

New Orleans rock band the Revivalists play a second night at Red Rocks. Also, the band's frontman, David Shaw, just released his self-titled solo debut.

Ron Ivory

Friday, June 11, 7 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$10-$25

Iconic Denver singer and multi-instrumentalist Ron Ivory, who's well-versed in R&B, jazz, soul and pop, started his career at the age of thirteen and has been part of local acts Tender Fore and MilesApart Band.

Big Head Todd & the Monsters

Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$79.95-$99.95

Big Head Todd & the Monsters, formed by frontman Todd Park Mohr with high school friends nearly four decades ago, take over Red Rocks for two nights, with Hazel Miller & the Collective opening both shows.

Block Party Presented by 104.7 The Drop

Saturday, June 12, 6 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $35

Denver hip-hop and R&B station 104.7 The Drop hosts its inaugural Block Party with rapper Wale headlining, while Afro-Connexion, Jakob Campbell and Old Man Saxon are also on the bill.

The Denver Gay Men's Chorus

Saturday, June 12, 7:30 p.m.

Online

Free

The Denver Gay Men's Chorus presents "Fierce, Fabulous, and Moving Forward," an online concert event saluting the strong, bold and resilient LGBTQIA+ community.

Off the Record Block Party

Saturday, June 12, 2 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$10-$45

In honor of Record Store Day, charitable organization Barnstock presents the Off the Record Block Party, which benefits Youth on Record and includes sets by the Reminders, LVDY, Retrofette, Trayce Chapman and a surprise set with a very special featured guest. The gig will be capped off with a late-night DJ Dance Party with Funk Hunk and Fred Fancy.

Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters

Sunday, June 13, 8 p.m.

hi-dive, 7 South Broadway

$10

Southern India singer-songwriter Nick Dittmeier and his band the Sawdusters have released two gritty full-length albums, Midwest Heart/Southern Blues and All Damn Day. Denver country act YepOk opens.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.