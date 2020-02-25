Wendy Woo Accidentally Played Eminem at a Wedding

Wendy Woo of the Wendy Woo Band: “I was playing a wedding in New York for some superfans. I had to take my Bose PA tower in a cab, which dropped me off at the edge of Central Park. ‘Can’t take you any farther,’ the driver said, tossing my gear out of the cab. Standing there in a fancy dress and high heels with an entire PA system, I looked to the Jamaican man who was busking his reggae music on the corner. Half a dozen Rastafarians picked up my gear and hauled it across Central Park, singing and jamming their Rastafarian music along the way.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“I laid out all of my pedals and got ready to play this fancy wedding. I had a new looping pedal that was pre-set with the background chords to ‘Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major’ for the bride to walk down the aisle to. There I was, in front of all of these people, and getting paid big bucks to be there. The bride was all ready as I kicked the pedal to start the song. A rap loop started with my children singing an Eminem song out of time and out of sync. The crowd laughed as the bride and I panicked. I kicked the pedal again, and ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ began.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

The Wendy Woo Band plays the Dickens Opera House in Longmont on Saturday, February 29.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.