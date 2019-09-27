 


    Herban Planet
4
Who are you? Apparently not a fan of pollen.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ragweed Allergies Force The Who to Postpone Denver Concert

Kyle Harris | September 27, 2019 | 3:08pm
The Who, slated to play the Pepsi Center on Sunday, September 28, has announced that it's postponing the concert.

The reason? Illness, according to a statement on the band's website.

The news came days after the group was forced to end its Houston concert early after Roger Daltrey lost his voice, blaming ragweed allergies.

"Less than an hour into the set, the band’s legendary vocalist Roger Daltrey called it a night," according to a review from Westword sister paper the Houston Press. "He was unable to sing thanks to ragweed allergies. So, it’s not just torrential downpours which affect shows here, friends, it’s also our uncontrollable pollen count."

The show, which included a fifty-piece backing orchestra, lasted through eight songs, stopping around 45 minutes into the night. Pete Townshend promised Houston fans the band would make good on the truncated concert.

Whatever was going on with Daltrey's voice has temporarily derailed the tour. The band went on to cancel its September 27 gig in Dallas and September 28 gig in Denver.

"Unfortunately due to illness, The Who concert in Denver on Sunday, September 29, must be postponed," the band wrote on its website. "Fans should hold on to their tickets for the Denver show as they will be honored at the rescheduled date. Please stay tuned for further information."

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

