The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Reggae rock act Dirty Heads takes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two nights this week, while the Colorado Symphony performs Beethoven's Fifth Symphony at the venue on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Evenings al Fresco at Denver Botanic Gardens and Micky & the Motorcars at Globe Hall. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Evenings al Fresco
Monday, June 28, and Wednesday, June 30, 5:30 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
$20-$30
This week's lineup includes Casey Cormier, Joshua Lee Fenner, Istari Duo, Antonio Lopez and Cheri & Ben from Color on Monday, and Ryan Fiegl, Lily Primus, Jubilant Bridge, Daniella Katzir Duo and Ensemble Faucheux on Wednesday.
Colorado Symphony
Tuesday, June 29, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$55
Colorado Symphony performs Beethoven's Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op. 67, Mahler's Songs of a Wayfarer and Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet, "Overture Fantasy."
Marching Forward-Giving Thanks
Tuesday, June 29, 5 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
Free/donations
While this party, which features the Denver Jazz Orchestra, is a gift to Dazzle patrons and customers, the venue asks that people RSVP and consider giving a donation to Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts scholarships.
Dirty Heads
Wednesday, June 30, and Thursday, July 1, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$56-$89.50
California-based reggae-rock band Dirty Heads plays a two-night run at Red Rocks with HIRIE opening both nights, as well as Tribal Seeds and Denm on Wednesday and G. Love & Special Sauce on Thursday.
Micky & the Motorcars
Thursday, July 1, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$15.75-$18
Alt-country band Micky & the Motorcars, which formed in Idaho nearly two decades ago and is now based in Austin, headlines, while local country act the Barlow opens.
Shakedown Street
Thursday, July 1, 6:30 p.m.
Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street
$10-$20
Shakedown Street, which has been playing the music of the Grateful Dead since 1987, performs at Four Mile Historic Park as part of Swallow Hill's Shady Grove Picnic Series.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
