The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Evenings al Fresco
Monday, August 9, and Wednesday, August 11, 5:30 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
$20-$30
This week's Evenings al Fresco lineup includes Ernie Martinez & Patty Jackson, Citrus Sauthoff Duo, Sister Neapolitan, Ivalas Quartet and El Javi on Monday and Joe Johnson, Paul DeHaven, Uncle Bill, Rob Drabkin, and Sandra & Joy Adams on Wednesday.
Bonerama
Tuesday, August 10, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$20-$30
With three trombones fronting the group, New Orleans's Bonerama gets down and funky but also throws in some rock, particularly on its latest effort, 2019's Bonerama Plays Zeppelin.
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney
Tuesday, August 10, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$99.50
Alt-country act Wilco, which formed nearly three decades ago, and Sleater-Kinney, which released Path of Wellness in June, co-headline Red Rocks as part of their It's Time tour. Chicago multi-instrumentalist, singer and rapper NNAMDÏ opens. The show will also be livestreamed via Nugs.net for $19.99.
Black Pumas
Wednesday, August 11, and Thursday, August 12, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35.75-$75
Grammy nominated Austin-based psychedelic soul act Black Pumas, which is working on a followup to 2019's self-titled debut, plays two nights at Mission Ballroom, with Chicago funk singer-songwriter Neal Francis opening both nights.
Rüfüs Du Sol
Wednesday, August 11, and Thursday, August 12, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.75-$99.75
Australian electronic trio Rüfüs Du Sol just released "Alive," its first song in three years.
Boulder Arts Outdoors
Thursday, August 12, 7 p.m.
Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
$20/free for children under twelve
Boulder Arts Outdoors continues its weekly mixed bill with performances of live music, dance, physical theater and circus arts with Elisa Garcia Trio, Dance Aspen, Yesutor Kotoka, Andrew Krimm, Rosemarie Mientka, and All Wheel Drive.
Brad Corrigan & the Waves
Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13, 7 p.m.
Lady Nomada, 7519 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
$25
Olde Town Arvada's newest taqueria and music venue hosts it grand-opening celebration with Brad Corrigan & the Waves over two nights. A DJ will spin both nights at 7 p.m., with Corrigan starting at 9 p.m. VIP passes are also available and include dinner with Corrigan and the band, a signed poster and two margaritas.
The Budos Band
Thursday, August 12, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$30-$40
New York's Budos Band delivers high-energy Afrobeat-infused funk and soul. Reed Fox, the DJ, producer and man behind déCollage, opens.
Fitz and the Tantrums
Thursday, August 12, 7:30 p.m.
Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Boulevard
$49.95-$60
Fitz and the Tantrums, the Los Angeles soul-drenched indie-pop band, headlines Sculpture Park, while
Nashville soul singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian opens.
Rocky Mountain Guitar Spectacular
Thursday, August 12, 7 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue.
$20
This night of guitarists features solo sets, duets and ensembles, including performances from British flatpicker Richard Smith; Nashville's Patrick Bergeson, who has worked with Chet Atkins, Lyle Lovett and Suzy Bogguss; John Knowles, who was given the title of Certified Guitar Player by Chet Atkins; and fingerstyle jazz players Jim Nichols and Brooks Robertson.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.